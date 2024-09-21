Go Dharmic's 4th Annual Mumbai City Dinner 2024 - A Resounding Success

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The 4th Annual Go Dharmic Mumbai City Dinner 2024, held at the St. Regis on Thursday, was a remarkable success, uniting influential leaders, philanthropists, and supporters under one roof to raise funds for Go Dharmic's vital humanitarian causes. The evening, filled with inspirational stories, cultural performances, and a thrilling auction, generated substantial support for Go Dharmic's mission of compassion and social upliftment.

The event began at 6:30 PM, with the evening's emcee setting the tone by expressing gratitude to the attendees and outlining the agenda. This was followed by a captivating traditional Indian dance performance by Unnati.

Elena Petinova, delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the organisation's vision and the impact of its work across various communities. This was followed by a special guest felicitation, for their unwavering support, along with key sponsors including Martin and GIC, who were recognized for their generous contributions to Go Dharmic's cause.

A key highlight of the evening was Go Dharmic's presentation, which featured a 5-minute video showcasing the organisation's key milestones and the far-reaching impact of its work. The audience was deeply moved by heartfelt stories shared by two beneficiaries, whose lives were transformed by Go Dharmic's initiatives.

The live auction, led by a professional auctioneer, created an electric atmosphere, with bids placed on exclusive items and experiences. At the event, one of the most anticipated auction items was a shirt and cap signed by cricket legend Virat Kohli, which garnered significant interest among the attendees.

Guests also participated in a "Paddles Up" session for direct donations. All funds raised during the evening will go directly towards Go Dharmic's humanitarian projects, including disaster relief, hunger alleviation, education initiatives, and environmental conservation.

About Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic is a global humanitarian organization founded by Hanuman Dass in 2011, dedicated to promoting compassion, social justice, and environmental sustainability. Its core mission "Love All, Feed All, Serve All" drives initiatives like feeding the homeless, supporting education for underprivileged children, and providing disaster relief. With projects in multiple countries, Go Dharmic empowers communities, alleviates suffering, and mobilizes volunteers to create a more compassionate world.

