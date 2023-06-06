Go First now extends flight cancellations till June 9

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 9, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 7.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First tweeted.

The airline operator had recently filed for voluntary insolvency.

Earlier Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor