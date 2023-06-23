Go4Customer, a Cyfuture entity, introduces Conversation AI to optimize its BPO service offerings

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 23: Go4Customer, a renowned BPO service provider and a Cyfuture entity, has recently launched Conversational AI to enhance its BPO services. Conversational AI is an advanced technology that uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to simulate human-like conversations with customers. This new technology is expected to optimize 75 per cent of calls that were earlier handled manually by agents, which will now be managed by smart voice bots.

"We are excited to introduce the Conversational Al technology to our service offerings," said Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture. "This will not only improve the response time but also increase the operational efficiency, allowing the agents to focus on complex issues that require human intervention."

The Conversational AI solution by Go4Customer has been designed to understand customer queries and provide accurate responses, thereby reducing the time required to resolve customer grievances. Its intellect and dialect recognition features enable the voice bot to divert calls to the right department or agent, increasing the efficiency of the process. The introduction of Conversational AI is set to revolutionize the customer service industry, allowing companies to provide efficient and effective customer support 24/7.

One of the most significant advantages of Conversational AI is its ability to handle a large number of customer queries at once, without any downtime. It can offer personalized and contextual responses, and also learn from past interactions, making it a perfect fit for businesses that want to enhance their customer service experience. Some generic use cases of Conversational AI include customer service, sales, and marketing. In customer service, it can help customers with account inquiries, order tracking, and technical support. For sales and marketing, Conversational AI can assist customers in product recommendations, promotional offers, and lead generation.

In addition to the launch of Conversational AI, Cyfuture is also coming up with a new facility in Noida that will offer various features like cloud services, digital marketing, sales, and tech-based services, etc. This new facility will provide customers with the latest technological advancements to optimize their business operations. It is equipped with state-of-the-art Cloud Contact Center technology and Conversational AI infrastructure, ensuring clients receive the highest quality service.

With the Cloud Contact Center, agents will be able to communicate with customers over various channels such as voice, email, chat, and social media, allowing companies to centralize their customer support operations. Additionally, Conversational AI will enable the clients to automate customer interactions, such as chatbots, reducing customer service wait times and improving overall efficiency.

The integration of Cloud Contact Center and Conversational AI into Go4Customer's infrastructure will allow the company to solve the pain points of its clients. By providing efficient and effective customer support, companies will be able to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to increased revenue and growth.

Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture, said, "We are thrilled to launch our fourth facility in Noida soon. This new facility will allow us to provide our clients with even better services and further establish our position as a leading provider of BPO services. We are confident that this new facility will play a significant role in our continued growth and success."

Cyfuture is a multinational digital services company that has been providing cutting-edge solutions to clients for over two decades. With a presence in over 20 locations in India and abroad, the company offers a range of services including data center hosting, cloud services, digital marketing, application development, managed services, and BPO services. Cyfuture also specializes in futuristic technologies such as blockchain, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT.

The company's modernized data centers are equipped with state-of-the-art hardware. As a CMMI Level 5 company, PCI DSS compliant, and with ISO certification, Cyfuture has earned the trust of clients across various industries.

With a physical presence in multiple countries, Cyfuture has established itself as a global leader in digital services. The company's commitment to delivering world-class services has helped it build long-lasting relationships with clients, and its expertise in innovative technologies has enabled it to stay ahead of the curve. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge infrastructure, Cyfuture is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional digital services to clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

https://go4customer.com/

https://cyfuture.com/

