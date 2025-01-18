Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant organized Special Screening of "Sangeet Manapmaan" in presence of the cast of the film

VMPL

Goa [India], January 18: Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant organized a grand screening of Marathi film "Sangeet Manapmaan " at ESG, Goa. It was like a joyous festival for movie lovers in Goa.

The film's lead actors Subodh Bhave, Vaidehi Parsurami, Sumeet Raghavan, Shailesh Datar, Sunil Phadtare and Subodh Bhave's wife Manjiri Bhave were present for the screening.

Posting from his social media account, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said, "It was great to see the movie. I wish the entire team of the movie all the best." The movie "Sangeet Manapmaan" is receiving a positive response from the audience everywhere, with music lovers and even youth is appreciating the film content and music.

With amazing cinematography and mesmerising songs, this musical film "Sangeet Manapmaan" is presented by Jio Studios has hit the big screens since January 10, 2025 and is ruling the hearts of the audience.

