Goa Gets A Hot & Grand New Party Destination – Phantom Open Now In Baga

Goa (India), December 31: Goa, you are about to experience a whole new vibe! Phantom – Club, Lounge & Terrace, is the hot new party destination where you can indulge yourself and your senses in the most exciting way to start the night. An opulent lounge that specialises in delicious cocktails & scrumptious food is finally open in the heart of Baga.

The venue unites nightlife that goes beyond everything to a truly unconstrained decadence. Phantom has made every effort to create a stylish, expressive, and luxurious space with the goal of bringing a high-end club & lounge. It’s an elite party destination spread across thousands of sq.ft. to house 1300 guests at once! A memorable evening is put in motion by the Al fresco terrace bar, elegant lounge bar, and jacuzzi party pods.

Phantom will honour its title by presenting some incredibly inventive concoctions too. Along with delicious foods such as jalapeño rice poppers, butter garlic prawns, and more, mixologists have introduced a wide choice of new cocktails & mocktails while taking into account the many moods and tastes.

Goa comes to mind when discussing a place for travellers who love to party hard. Beautiful beaches with exotic activities, lush green areas, sunsets, delicious food, and of course, clubbing! In light of this, Phantom is a haven for lively parties, celebrations, and more. Phantom can ring in any spirited moment with its collection of classic wines, hand-crafted cocktails, mocktails and classic vegetarian and meat cuisine. Phantom is a great spot for a wild party time because it has a Al fresco terrace bar and jacuzzi party pods to add to the fun. Along with classic cocktails and mouth-watering food selection, Phantom also offers the rumbling sound system and vivacious celebrity and the best DJs in the country to make your night at Goa the most memorable one.

Address:

Phantom Goa, Near Baga Bridge, Baga, Goa

For reservations contact LIM Events & Hardy Boyz:

9773819979 | 9004573102

http://instagram.com/phantomgoa

http://instagram.com/limeventsindia

