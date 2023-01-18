Goa Institute of Management receives joint accreditation from AMBA & BGA

Goa Institute of Management has officially received joint accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and the Business Graduates Association (BGA), two of the world's leading authorities on business education.

Goa Institute of Management is a private, independent, non-profit institution based in India. AMBA accredits the PGDM part-time, the PGDM full-time, the BGDM BDA (Big Data Analytics), the PGDM BIFS (Banking, Insurance and Financial sector) and the PGDM HCM (Healthcare Management) at the school. BGA accreditation recognizes the whole school.

As part of the joint AMBA & BGA accreditation, a panel of assessors comprised of senior business school leaders from across the globe evaluated the school. The panel commended the school and its staff for having a very strong, clear and passionate commitment to responsible management which permeated the majority of its activities, and was further evidenced by international partnerships and awards.

The panel also mentioned the Give Goa initiative which is a course aiming to sensitize students to the health needs of the community and to make them aware of the social responsibility needed towards the underprivileged and marginalized communities.

Finally, the panel mentioned the school infrastructure which they thought was conducive to a high-quality, supportive, and safe learning environment.

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current and recent graduates of the school's MBA and MBM portfolio are invited to join AMBA's global membership network of approximately 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries.

Meanwhile, all undergraduates and alumni from any of the business school's programmes are invited to join BGA's individual membership network. Through both these organisations, students and graduates can strengthen a community that acts as a force for good in management thought and practice, through exclusive events and business content.

AMBA & BGA accreditation is international in scope and reach, and the organisation works with senior academics at top educational institutions around the world, to update accreditation criteria continuously and maintain a unique, in-depth and detailed approach.

AMBA & BGA believes accredited schools should be of the highest standard and reflect changing trends and innovation in post-graduate management education. As such, the accreditation process reflects this commitment to fostering innovation and challenges business schools to perform at the highest level continuously.

Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of AMBA & BGA, said, "I would like to congratulate everyone at the Goa Institute of Management who worked towards this double accreditation. Being AMBA accredited shows the quality of the school's MBA and MBM programmes, while BGA indicates the school's commitment to social responsibility. I look forward to working with this school as it joins our network of the top 2 per cent of business schools globally."

Dr Ajit Parulekar, Director of Goa Institute of Management, said, "I am very pleased to see GIM setting new benchmarks in management education with emphasis on responsible management and in the comprehensive development of students. With our commitment to create research based knowledge, and making leaders through world-class programmes, we are happy to have received these robust and independent reaffirmation of our commitment to management education."

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a premier business school in Sanquelim, Goa, dedicated to transforming and improving management education. Founded in 1993, GIM was named one of the world's top four pioneering B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. GIM was also titled 'Sustainability Institute of the Year - Highly Commended' at International Green Gown Awards 2022. The institute currently offers 2 year full-time and online PGDM programs. According to NIRF rankings (Govt. of India), it was recently ranked 36th among India's top B-Schools.

Spearheading excellence and trailblazing innovation, for more than 50 years the Association of MBAs (AMBA) has been the impartial authority on post-graduate management education. AMBA established that vision in 1967 and, in a volatile, uncertain world, it's as relevant today as it was then. We are committed to raising the profile and quality standards of business education internationally, for the benefit of Business Schools, students and alumni, employers, communities and society.

