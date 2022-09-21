Goa Is Proud to Host First Ever Exclusive Assembleia of Civil Engineering of India

(L to R) Dr. Udai P Singh, Sect Gen, ACECC, Prof. TR Piplani, LOC Chair, Dr. S.L. Swamy, Chairman, ICE(I), Host Society, Er. Sagar Singh Thakur, Secretary, ICE(I), Ms. Maya Thakur, Dir Gen, ICE(I)

Panjim (Goa), September 20: Infrastructure is the set of facilities and systems that serve a country and encompasses the services and facilities necessary for its economy, household and firms to function. It provides world-class infrastructure to citizens and improves their quality of life. It is the credo – “For a better of Life” of ACECC (Asian Civil Engineering Coordinating Council), which is an international body comprising 16 member economies from the USA, Japan, Korea, Australia, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Philippines, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Nepal, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam. ICE(I) represents India on ACECC.

One of the major activities of ACECC is holding the Civil Engineering Conference in the Asian Region (CECAR) every three years in different countries for the advancement of Civil Engineering. India has got the privilege to host CECAR for the first time from 21st to 23rd September 2022, at Taj Resort and Convention Centre, Goa, on the core theme of “Sustainable Design and Eco Technologies for Infrastructure” with relevant sub-themes revolving around it.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural Ceremony, besides Presidential Pearls from Mr. Om Birla Ji, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

His Excellency, Governor of Goa, Mr. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai Ji, will be the Chief Guest at Award Ceremony beside Guest of Honour, Sh. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji, Hon’ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India.

Mr. Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Govt. of India, will be the Chief Guest at Valedictory Ceremony beside Guest of Honour, Sh. Nihal Chand, Hon’ble MP and former MoS, Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, PVSM, VSM, ADC, Engineer-in-Chief, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Dr. Dennis D. Truax, President of ASCE, Sh. Sanjay K. Nirmal, Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary, MoRTH, Lt. Gen Rajeev Choudhary, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), Dr. Reiko Abe, Chairman, Oriental Consultants India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Duduzane Zuma, South Africa, Dr. Adesh Jain, Chairman i2p2m & Founder WPMF, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Outstanding Scientist, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India will be the Plenary Speakers in the event.

Dr. (Ms.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Prof. NIDM, Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, PVSM, VSM, ADC, Engineer-in-Chief, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Prof. Somnath Sachdeva, VC, Kurukshetra University, Brig. G. Muthu Kumar, Chief Engineer, MES, Dr. S.K. Pattanaik, Chairman, SGI, Prof. RM Vasan, ACECC Chair, Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, DGW, MES, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Outstanding Scientist, Govt. of India, Mr. Sujit Jena, Consultant, NITI Aayog, Dr. Adesh Jain, Chairman i2p2m, Dr. Hilda Farkas, Embassy of Hungary, Lt. Gen Rajeev Choudhary, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), Prof. Anjan Dutta, Prof, IIT Guwahati, Dr. M. Senthilkumar, HEAD, Corporate

Environment Cell will be chairs of the different concurrent technical sessions, just to name a few.

There will be a speaker each from more than 20 different countries, along with 150 speakers from various reputed organizations/Technical Committees of ACECC across the globe.

CECAR9 will put together an exposition, “CECAR9 Expo,” showcasing the best in India/Asia/Worldwide in which various Infraspecialist Companies such as JCB, ACE, BEML, Jaquar, Urbanacc, Tata Hitachi, Doosan Bobcat, i2PM, Jindal Steel & Power, Outnord, Nortec, BRO are some of the companies who are participating besides Goa Pavilion.

CECAR9 is going to act as a catalyst for sustainable development, and CECAR triggers a setting for the engineers to sow the seeds for future generations in the sector. It also enshrines the social responsibility of ensuring that the participating economies bequeath a positive and sustainable legacy.

