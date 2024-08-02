Goa to host the world's biggest national male pageant - Rubaru Mr. India this August

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 2: The beautiful Indian state of Goa has been chosen again to host the world's biggest and most prestigious national pageant for men, the Rubaru Mr. India competition. This renowned event will be held this August with the national finals taking place at the Bogmallo Beach Resort on August 7. In the month of August, Goa will welcome 30 of the most handsome, charismatic, and talented men from different parts of India for the 20th season of the Rubaru Mr. India competition. Alongside the handsome candidates, several notable and prominent personalities from the fashion world and the beauty pageant industry will also travel to Goa for the prestigious 20th Anniversary Celebrations. At the culmination of the competition on August 7, 2024, the entire India will learn the name of the most handsome man in the nation. Bogmallo Beach Resort joins hands as a hospitality partner with Rubaru Mr. India organization by hosting this event from August 4th to 7th 2024.

With its existence spanning almost two decades, the Rubaru Mr. India competition wears the crown of the biggest and most respected competition for men in the world. It is also the biggest and largest shareholder in the international men's pageant sector. After a series of nationwide registrations and auditions, spanning over six months, 30 of the most handsome and charming men have been selected to compete in the national finals. Before the final event, the candidates will undergo several preliminary activities like the formal wear round, the health and fitness round, and the personal interviews, etc. to analyze who amongst the chosen 30 holds the potential to be called as the next Mr. India.

On the special occasion of the competition's 20th anniversary, the organization has joined hands with some of the leading brands in the entertainment industry. The renowned celebrity fashion photographer Amit Khanna will once again reprise his role as the event's Official Photographer. The popular menswear brand Dapper & Dare by Vishal Thawani is the Official Designer label for the event. Esteemed grooming expert Dr. Rita Gangwani has been appointed as the Official Grooming Guru for the finalists, while celebrated choreographer Karun Raman will serve as the Official Show Director. The former Rubaru Mr. India winner, Songashim Rungsung, will be training the candidates as the event's Fitness Guru.

The Rubaru Mr. India pageant proudly announces its esteemed partners for the 20th-anniversary celebrations. Dias Decorators will serve as the Production Partner, while Looks Unlocked by Sonam will be the official Hair and Makeover Partner. Gatsby, the leading men's styling and grooming brand, will be the official Style Partner. Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers Group, joins as the Beverage Partner. Additionally, Gautam Faldu will lend his expertise as the Associate Lensman and Multimedia Developer and Gopal Parmar will lend his expertise as the event's official Video Editor.

The event will receive extensive coverage and support from prominent media houses. AajTak, India's premier news provider, will serve as the Editorial Partner. Additionally, Global Pageant Buzz will join as the National Pageant Media Partner, while the internationally acclaimed Missosology will act as the International Pageant Media Partner. Imagecity, India's first all-male pageant magazine, will be our distinguished Magazine Partner. The director of Rubaru Mr. India, Mr. Manav Ranka, along with the President, Mr. Sandeep Kumar, will grace this event with their expertise..

The President of the Mister International competition, Pradit Pradinunt, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Mister International Organization, Pawee Ventura, will be traveling to India to grace the event as Guests of Honor. Mister International 2023 winner, Kim Goodburn, will also be traveling to India to serve as one of the selection committee members. He will be joined by India's very own Mister Global 2023 winner, Jason Dylan Bretfelean, and the 22nd Manhunt winner from Thailand, Kevin Dasom. This marks the first occasion in the history of male pageantry where all three Grand Slam winners will grace an event together.

The Rubaru Mr. India competition holds the record for producing the maximum number of international award winners in the male pageant industry. This year will mark the fourth time that Goa has hosted this prestigious event, having previously done so in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Speaking about this year's event, the Managing Director of the competition, Pankaj Kharbanda, mentioned, "We are happy to return to Goa for the 20th anniversary of the competition. In the past, the state of Goa has been an amazing host, and we are looking forward to staging an even bigger and better event this year." This August promises to be an exciting and glamorous month for the entire nation as we eagerly await the announcement of the most handsome face of our country.

