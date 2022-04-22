Godfrey Phillips India recognized as Great Place to Work for 2022, 4th Year in a Row

Godfrey Phillips India was certified as a Great Place to Work For 2022 by the Great Places to Work Institute, for the fourth year in a row.

Godfrey Phillips India, which has been ranked as Top 30 Best Companies to Work For three times in the past, celebrated the recognition. The certification is a testament to the rich culture of the organization with some of the best practices that encourages learning from failures, risk-taking, provision of exceptional medical support and benefits, empathy and care before business and people in centre of all decisions.

Dr Bina Modi, President, Godfrey Phillips, delighted at the news, said, "Compassion, concern and care - these are the mainstays for our leadership team. All our decisions, even the hardest ones, are taken with people at the centre of it. That is all I ask. One of the lessons, I learnt from my husband, Late KK Modi, is to 'bet on people, not strategies.' He believed people are the heart and soul of an enterprise, invest in them and they will create magic. This is our legacy, and I am a staunch upholder."

Sharad Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer - Godfrey Phillips India, shared, "Our strong culture of trust, care and empathy helped us overcome pandemic, the challenges that came with it and the post recovery; we not only sailed through, but we also performed superlatively. Every employee, partner and associate reflect the same pride of belonging to a 'People-First Organization'. This certification and recognition by the Great Places to Work Institute, drives us to do better and perform better as a team."

Rajesh Mehrotra, Head HR - Godfrey Phillips India Limited, spoke of the practices that enabled the recognition, "The pandemic and its continuous waves challenged all organisations with many moving into survival mode. I am proud to share that Godfrey Phillips India not just survived but thrived in the face of hardship. We just ensured that our core philosophy of 'putting people first' did not waver. It was not easy. Through each wave, we made sure that the well-being and health of our employees and their families were top priority. From stringent precautions, medical assistance, job security to transparency in communication and business decisions, at every point, employee needs were considered. Our mantra was - every GPIte is a family member and we will look after each other. We call ourselves OneGPI and each member resonates with it."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces world over. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, more than 900 organizations applied to Great Place to Work Institute to undertake the assessment this year. 'India's Best Companies to Work For' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country.

Every year, Great Place to Work and The Economic Times come together to appreciate and applaud the efforts of 100 Best organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture. India's Best Companies to Work For is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the country.

