Godox MoveLink Mini Wireless Microphone introduced in Indian Market by Godox through Nikita Distributors at a Very Affordable Price

New Delhi [India], March 28 (/NewsVoir): Godox, a lighting equipment expert and innovator of gears for photographers, videographers and filmmakers has announced the launch of the MoveLink Mini 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System in India. The MoveLink Mini has two variants: MoveLink Mini UC 2-Person Wireless Microphone System (For android) and MoveLink Mini LT 2-Person Wireless Microphone System (For Lightning port on iPhone). The MoveLink Mini is extremely handy to use and comes in a compact and portable charging case that can also function as a storage box for convenient orgzation, storage and transportation.

Godox's MoveLink Mini UC is designed for USB-C devices and the MoveLink Mini LT is designed for iPhones. Both versions feature interchangeable connectors for TRS and TRRS devices, enabling seamless compatibility with a wide range of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, camcorders, and more. These devices include two clip-on transmitter mic units, both with an integrated omnidirectional microphone for enhanced audio pickup. The components can communicate with each other from a distance of up to 100m away. The transmitter and receiver of the MoveLink Mini are equipped with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that require only one full charge to run for up to 6 hours and 8 hours, respectively. With this long-lasting battery life, users can confidently record audio throughout the day without needing to recharge.

Featuring enhanced sound pickup and exceptional noise reduction technology, the 360° omnidirectional voice pickup microphones capture crystal-clear and natural sound quality, without missing any details. The noise cancelling feature takes away all the unwanted noise, making it an ideal choice for a variety of applications, including live streaming, vlogging, journalism, conferencing and more. The MoveLink Mini is also incredibly easy to use. Users need to simply click on the pairing key in the charging box to immediately connect the components. They can mute or reduce noise by clicking on the on-off button of the transmitter, and add a first level gain (-33dB) or second level gain (-43dB) by clicking on the on-off button of the receiver. The device is designed for convenience, allowing users to make adjustments with just a click whenever they need to.

For many decades Godox has been committed to providing consumers with professional and high-quality lighting solutions in photography however by expanding their product line-up, they're now branching out to include audio as well. Just like they have achieved a solid reputation in the photography industry, Godox aspires to establish their brand in the audio market as well.

"With years of legacy and unbeatable supremacy in high-quality lighting solutions in photography, Godox makes a cut above the rest. However, it's important to keep in mind that success in the audio market may not come solely from name recognition alone. To be successful in the audio market, you'll need to produce high-quality products that meet the needs and expectations of your target audience. This involves a combination of factors such as sound quality, durability, reliability and usability. With the launch of MoveLink Mini in the Indian market, it's time to give audio publishers and content creators a perfect all-round audio input solution for content creation and better communications. We are also looking forward to launching a wide range of audio products this year that will truly elevate the experience of working and creating content," said Raman Agrawal, Partner, Nikita Distributors.

Both products are available through various photography channels, gadget shops and online e-commerce sites such as imaginext, Amazon, Flipkart, and more.

Godox MoveLink Mini UC 2-Person Wireless Microphone System for Cameras & Mobile Devices Features:

- Compact, lightweight 2-person wireless system for vlogging, interviews, and video production

- Works with smartphones, cameras, and audio recorders

- Included USB-C, 3.5mm TRS, and 3.5mm TRRS adapters for receiver output

- Digital frequency-hopping wireless transmission in the 2.4 GHz spectrum

- 100m maximum range

- 2 clip-on transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones, foam windscreens

- Mute buttons on transmitters

- 6-hour runtime on transmitters, 8-hour runtime on receiver with built-in rechargeable batteries

- Convenient charging case included for transport and storage

Godox MoveLink Mini LT 2-Person Wireless Microphone System for Cameras & iOS Devices Features:

- Compact, lightweight 2-person wireless system for vlogging, interviews, and video production

- Works with iOS smartphones, cameras, and audio recorders

- Included Lightning, 3.5mm TRS, and 3.5mm TRRS adapters for receiver output

- Digital frequency-hopping wireless transmission in the 2.4 GHz spectrum

- 100m maximum range

- 2 clip-on transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones, foam windscreens

- Mute buttons on transmitters

- 6-hour runtime on transmitters, 8-hour runtime on receiver with built-in rechargeable batteries

- Convenient charging case included for transport and storage

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor