Going quiet, stepping up philanthropy: Warren Buffett in farewell letter

New Delhi, Nov 11 Billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett, in his letter to shareholders, has said he will “go quiet” after stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Berkshire Hathaway at year‑end.

Buffett, 94, also confirmed plans to step up his philanthropic efforts, pledging to donate the remaining $149 billion in Berkshire stock which he still holds.

In his final famed annual letter as CEO, Buffett also reflected on business and ageing, saying that "I am at the office five days a week where I work with wonderful people.”

He disclosed that he had converted 1,800 Class A shares, worth about $1.35 billion, into the company’s lower-priced B shares and donated them to four of his family foundations.

“To improve the probability that they will dispose of what will essentially be my entire estate before alternate trustees replace them, I need to step up the pace of lifetime gifts to their three foundations,” he explained.

Buffet had announced earlier this year that Berkshire Hathaway would henceforth be run by Gregory Abel, 63, who has been with the company since 2000.

Buffett mentioned that his optimism for Berkshire Hathaway's future remains bright, adding that he will retain a “significant amount” of Class A shares until shareholders are comfortable with the leadership transition.

Warren Buffett, now retired, is among the top five richest people in the world with $152.1 billion.

The investing legend had earlier this year criticised US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, calling them a “big mistake” and warned that trade should never be used as a weapon.

Buffett also said that governments have a natural tendency to gradually devalue currency over time. He called it a “scary” phenomenon and admitted that the US dollar is expected to weaken against foreign currencies in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor