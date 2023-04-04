Golibaaz: Burrah's latest single redefines the traditional friendship song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (/NewsVoir): Looking for the perfect song to dedicate to your loveable, eccentric friends, who always make false promises? Well, we have just the track for you! After creating a wave in the music industry and taking it by storm with his unique style in 'Udja' which opened Coke Studio India; Burrah has launched his latest single 'Golibaaz' with Sony Music. The track is a 'realistic friendship anthem' for all the over-the-top declarations of loyalty and devotion, which always end up with our friends giving 'Goli' to us and our plans.

Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wWuYJKctDU

Composed by Burrah and produced by Showkidd, the track features Burrah and Jizzy on the vocals. Penned by Burrah, Chaarbis and Jizzy, 'Golibaaz' presents a truthfully fun portrayal of friendships and how they take advantage of our undying love for them. Yet, the song highlights the lighthearted and strong support systems that we create with our friends. With catchy beats and playful lyrics perfectly complementing the song, it's a must-listen for anyone who has ever had a friend cancel last minute on a plan.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Golibaaz, Burrah said, "I wanted to create a song that reflects the reality of many friendships, which can be unpredictable and inconsistent at times. I believe it's essential to have an honest portrayal of relationships, and this song does just that in the most fun way. I hope everyone relates to the song and dedicates it to their friends who only give them Goli."

The music video for Golibaaz begins with Burrah's birthday, where he's promised by all his friends that it'll be super special. Do they actually manage to make it happen? Watch the video to find out!

Golibaaz available on all streaming platforms. Click here to hear the track now - SMI.lnk.to/Golibaaz

