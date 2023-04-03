New Delhi [India], April 3 (/SRV): Good Genes Skincare, a new D2C skincare brand, is proud to announce its official launch in February 2023. Founded by Priya Sharma, a software engineer and skincare enthusiast, the brand was born out of Priya's struggles with acne and oily skin and the difficulty in finding apt skincare products in India.

After struggling with acne and oily skin for years, Priya began experimenting with different skincare products and became increasingly interested in product formulations and ingredients. However, she soon realized that high-quality, affordable skincare options by Indian brands were hard to come by. Determined to solve this problem, Priya launched Good Genes Skincare after 18 months of robust research and development. Good Genes Skincare offers a range of skincare products made with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients formulated explicitly for Indian skin types. The brand's mission is to provide effective products that work and break the myth that effective products must be expensive.

"We're thrilled to be launching Good Genes Skincare and offering affordable, high-quality skincare products made in India," said Priya Sharma, Founder and CEO of Good Genes Skincare. "We believe that everyone deserves access to effective skincare, and we're excited to provide a solution to the problem of limited options for Indian consumers."

The brand is committed to creating skincare products that are of international standards, and work effectively on Indian skin tones while maintaining affordability. In addition, Good Genes Skincare focuses on addressing common skin concerns among Indians, such as pigmentation, and strives to provide practical solutions backed by science and research.

Currently, the brand offers three products that address the pain points of Depigmentation, Skin Brightening, and Moisturizing. The Depigmentation Serum, Skin Brightening Toner and Silicone Free Moisturizer are uniquely formulated with carefully selected ingredients. All products are Made in India, the ingredient list and benefits are mentioned on the brand's website. Within the next 2-3 months Good Genes SkinCare plans to launch a Face Cleanser and a Vitamin C Serum. The brand is dedicated to ensuring that its customers have access to effective skincare solutions that work and deliver accurate results.

Good Genes Skincare is a brand committed to transparency and ethical practices. All products are locally sourced and made in India, and the ingredient list and benefits are mentioned on the brand's website. The brand is dedicated to ensuring that its customers have access to effective skincare solutions that work and deliver accurate results.

Good Genes Skincare products are now available for purchase on the brand's website, www.goodgenes.in. Customers can choose from a range of products, including Depigmentation Serum, Skin Brightening Toner & Silicone Free Moisturizer.

For more information about Good Genes Skincare and to shop the brand's products, please visit www.goodgenes.in.

Follow them on their social media platforms, for latest updates - INSTAGRAM & YOUTUBE

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor