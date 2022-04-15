Good news for Air India employees! Tata group begins restoring pilot and cabin crew salaries

The coronavirus has hit the aviation sector hard in the last two years. However, with the decline in corona cases in the country, the aviation sector has begun to recover. Air India is trying to gradually bring its employees' salaries to pre-Corona pandemic levels. The Tata Group-led company made the announcement on Friday. Restrictions imposed during the Corona pandemic in the last two years have adversely affected the Indian aviation sector and all airlines in the country have slashed the salaries of their employees. According to Air India on Tuesday, the pilots' flight allowance, special salary and wide body allowance have been reduced by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, following the corona outbreak. The company said that from April 1 this year, the three allowances are being increased to 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent.

During the Corona pandemic, cabin crew members' flight allowance and wide body allowance were reduced by 15 and 20 per cent, respectively. Both the allowances are being increased to 10 per cent and 5 per cent from April 1, respectively. According to the company, during the Corona period, allowances for officers and other employees were reduced by 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. From April 1, officers 'allowances are being brought to 25 per cent, while other employees' allowances are being brought to pre-pandemic levels. The company said the change would be in the salaries of regular and fixed-term employees.

There has been no change in the rates of specific allowances for pilots, cabin crew and other employees in their department, the company said. In March 2022, it will remain as it is. In addition, the overtime pay of pilots has been reviewed and is being discussed separately. In addition, all other cuts will be reviewed in the future and employees will be informed accordingly, Air India said.