Good news for SBI customers! SBI issues toll free number for urgent banking needs

There is an important news for State Bank of India customers. If you have an SBI account, you must know that the bank is offering you many facilities such as contactless service. State Bank of India has issued toll free number 1800 1234, through which you can avail many facilities from home with just one call and message. The bank also tweeted about it. The bank says that with just one number, all your important work will be done in minutes.

State Bank of India in its official tweet said, "Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 1234."

SBI Toll Free Number-

- Check out your account balance

- Besides, you can also know the details of your last 5 transactions.

- You can also know your balance and last 5 transactions via SMS.

- You can also request to block and issue ATM card.

- You can create ATM and green PIN at home.

- In addition, you can apply for a new ATM card after your old ATM card has been blocked.