Goodbye Paper, Hello ePaper: SuperUs' Tech Innovation Redefines Information Display

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Venture Catalysts, India's leading integrated incubator and accelerator platform, today announced its participation as a lead investor in a pre-seed funding round for SuperUs, an innovative tech OEM revolutionizing the display technology landscape. This investment marks a significant milestone in SuperUs's journey to become the global leader in dynamic, sustainable, and localized display solutions. The funding round saw participation from several notable investors, including ZNL Growth Fund Scheme I, Pravaha Creations Pvt Ltd, Singhvi Heritage LLP, and Pranjal Corporate Services Pvt Ltd. This diverse group of investors brings valuable expertise and resources to support SuperUs's growth trajectory.

Founded by Ali Hussain Cochin and Pravesh Kanther, SuperUs has quickly established itself as a frontrunner in developing cutting-edge display technologies for various industries, including retail, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities. The company offers a wide product range, including ePaper displays, Spectra 6, and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). These products enhance connectivity and streamline information management across retail, healthcare, transportation, workplace management, and smart city initiatives. By simplifying complex technology with innovative displays, SuperUs ensures global scalability and impact.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Managing Director, Venture Catalysts, commenting on the investment, said, "SuperUs represents the future of display technology. Their innovative approach to creating sustainable, energy-efficient solutions aligns perfectly with the growing global demand for eco-friendly tech innovations. We believe their product range has the potential to transform how businesses and cities manage information displays across various sectors. This investment underscores our commitment to supporting groundbreaking technologies that have the power to revolutionize industries and create new opportunities for sustainable growth."

SuperUs is making its mark in a rapidly expanding global market. The digital signage market alone is projected to reach USD 35.94 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Meanwhile, the ePaper Display Market is expected to reach USD 28.16 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 31.83% from 2023 to 2030. In addition to this, the global POS display market is anticipated to hit USD 19.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

SuperUs is committed to localizing device manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative, with full in-house capabilities to build devices from scratch. Operating from its 30,000 sq. ft. factory in Vapi, Gujarat, SuperUs features 8 hybrid, flexible production lines, enabling end-to-end production. This setup ensures seamless scalability and supports future growth, aligning with the 'Made in India' vision while delivering comprehensive technological solutions under one roof.

Ali Hussain Cochin, Founder & CEO of SuperUs, expressed his vision for the company, saying, "At SuperUs, we are committed to localizing technology to build devices in India for Indian businesses. Our goal is to build devices for connected businesses ecosystem, providing industry-centric solutions that enhance productivity and streamline operations. With the global display technology market experiencing rapid growth, we see immense potential for our innovative solutions. We are confident in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs ofbusinesses, empowering them with innovative technologies. This funding will enable us to accelerate our R&D efforts, enhance our production capabilities, and strengthen our position in the global display technology market."

Pravesh Kanther, Co-founder of SuperUs, added, "We are excited to embark on this journey to revolutionize device manufacturing and display technology, with the support of Venture Catalysts and our investors. SuperUs' potential to transform core sectors such as healthcare, retail, education, and transportation is vast, as our eco-friendly technology is well-positioned to meet the needs of both global and local market. Our focus on localization and sustainability sets us apart, and we believe our solutions will play a crucial role in shaping the future. Our steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation places us at the forefront of progress, forging a brighter path for customers, stakeholders, and communities alike."

SuperUs's impressive product lineup includes Electronic Shelf Labels and Digital Signages for retail, OPD room signage and patient bed side displays for healthcare, smart bus stop displays and digital seat tags for transportation, and dynamic QR code displays for the payments sector. These solutions are designed to provide real-time, connected, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional information display systems.

The pre-seed funding will enable SuperUs to further develop its technology, expand its team of experts, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The company plans to focus on enhancing its B2B and B2G offerings while exploring new applications for its innovative display solutions.

As businesses and cities increasingly seek sustainable and efficient ways to manage information displays, SuperUs is well-positioned to play a crucial role in shaping the future of display technology. By offering solutions that enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to sustainability goals, SuperUs is set to make a lasting impact on the global display technology landscape.

About SuperUs

SuperUs is a leading innovator in smart display technologies, specializing in energy-efficient, sustainable solutions across industries such as retail, transportation, healthcare, workspace and smart cities. Committed to the 'Make in India' initiative, SuperUs manufactures high-quality electronic devices from its 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Vapi, Gujarat, which houses advanced hybrid production lines.

Offering a complete in-house technology ecosystem, SuperUs delivers products that are designed, developed, and produced locally to meet global standards. With a focus on cutting-edge ePaper displays like Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), Dynamic QR Code, and various Signages for multiple use cases, SuperUs helps businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainability through smart, adaptable display technology solutions. To know more visit us at superussystems.com

Website: superussystems.com

Venture Catalysts (VCAT) is a pioneering startup development platform that empowers entrepreneurs by providing capital, expertise, and a robust network. Focused on democratizing angel investing, VCAT partners with startups at various stages, helping them scale and succeed through continuous support and sector-specific insights. With a strong commitment to nurturing the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, VCAT aims to create the world's largest integrated incubator, fostering innovation and driving economic growth across multiple sectors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533448/At_InfoComm_India_2024.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor