Google working to fix ongoing Search rankings glitch

New Delhi, Aug 16 Google on Friday informed about an ongoing problem with Search rankings that is impacting a large number of search results, as the company was working on a fix to resolve the issue.

The company said in an update that they are actively working on the fix. The tech giant has identified the root cause of this issue and confirmed that it is unrelated to the ongoing August core update.

In an update on X social media platform, the company said that “there an ongoing issue with ranking in Google Search that's affecting a large number of search results”.

“We've identified the root cause. This issue is unrelated to the ongoing core update rollout announced yesterday. We're working on a fix,” Google informed.

The issue, said the company, is unrelated to the ‘August 2024 core’ update rollout and the “next update will be within 12 hours”.

The ‘August 2024 core’ update will take about a month to fully roll out for users. The update takes into account the feedback and aims to promote useful content from small and independent publishers.

“We launched our August 2024 core update to Google Search. This update is designed to continue our work to improve the quality of our search results by showing more content that people find genuinely useful and less content that feels like it was made just to perform well on Search,” according to the company.

The latest update takes into account the feedback it has heard from some creators and others over the past few months.

As always, “we aim to connect people with a range of high-quality sites, including ‘small’ or ‘independent’ sites that are creating useful, original content on relevant searches. This is an area we’ll continue to address in future updates.” Said the tech giant.

After the update was rolled out, a tremendous amount of Google search ranking volatility was observed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor