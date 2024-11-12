Google.org awards USD 1 mn grant to Karya to boost ai-based economic opportunities for low-income communities

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Google.org has awarded a USD 1 million grant to Karya, a non-profit organization that empowers low-income communities with AI-driven earning and learning opportunities.

According to Google, the grant will enable Karya to extend access to digital tasks and skill-building resources through smartphones, with a focus on data annotation and feedback contributions that improve local language AI models.

The initiative is expected to benefit tens of thousands of people by connecting them to meaningful, AI-related digital work opportunities.

This grant to Karya is part of Google's broader commitment to building an AI-ready workforce in India. Last month, at the 10th edition of Google for India, the company launched the AI Skills House to train 10 million Indians in AI and announced a USD 4 million grant to the Central Square Foundation to promote responsible AI use among 5 million students, educators, and parents.

Alex Diaz, Head of AI for Social Good, Google.org, said, "And with AI the most potent present-day force reshaping the global economy, we are bringing our resources and capabilities to ensure that the opportunities it unlocks are rewarding for everyone, regardless of their background or circumstance."

He added, "We've been deeply encouraged to see Karya share this commitment, and are now proud to support its new chapter in nurturing both aptitude and appetite as it brings AI opportunities to underserved communities, and helps ensure the benefits of this revolutionary technology are truly universal."

Karya will use the grant to create a digital skilling pathway, featuring a research-backed curriculum translated into 10 Indic languages.

Leveraging Generative AI, Karya also plans to develop a multilingual chatbot to support its app and web-based work platforms, providing real-time assistance and expanding access to digital tasks in local languages.

This approach aligns with the Indian government's vision for an AI-ready workforce and is designed to help individuals with varying digital proficiencies.

Additionally, Karya will collaborate with partners in Africa to build experience with the multilingual chatbot, starting with Ethiopia, where the chatbot's early prototype supports users in creating AI-related tasks in Amharic.

The insights gained will be shared globally, helping developers, nonprofits, and other stakeholders create more accessible digital work solutions for underserved communities.

Manu Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, Karya, said "Our goal at Karya is to lay down an ethical foundation for an AI-enabled future."

He added, "From building speech datasets in local Indic languages and evaluating LLM performance to annotating text, image and video datasets, Karya's workers enable cutting-edge AI innovations across the world."

In the past two years, Karya has connected over 50,000 rural Indians, many from marginalized backgrounds, with high-paying data annotation opportunities.

With this grant, the organization aims to double its reach, benefiting over 100,000 people by year-end and contributing significantly to poverty alleviation.

Google's support for AI workforce development extends globally. At the United Nations 79th General Assembly in September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a USD 120 million Global AI Opportunity Fund to expand AI training in local languages worldwide.

