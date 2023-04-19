GoRefurbo Product, the growing name for refurbished electronic gadgets bags Rs 5 crore in revenue; eyes 400 per cent growth in the next financial year

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/SRV): Gurgaon-based tech start-up GoRefurbo Product, which is revolutionising the electronic goods industry by selling refurbished laptops with warranties, has recently announced its milestone of garnering a whopping Rs 5 crore in revenue. Further, in the coming financial year, the brand, following a robust growth trajectory, is expected to enjoy a 400 per cent rise in its revenue collection the next financial year.

The brand, founded in 2022, has in less than a year established a robust pan-Indian presence, owing to its simple yet effective mantra: affordable devices in every Indian household. Offering doorstep delivery, competitive prices coupled with frequent sales, options to improve and customize features such as RAM, and a 6-month-long warranty, which is rare in the refurbished product sector, GoRefurbo Product has become a sought-after choice for the consumer.

Led by the keen business skills of the founder, Pankaj Yadav, GoRefurbo cracked the market by understanding the demand and the means to supply electronic products to the majority of Indian consumers. Many Indian customers are often discouraged from making purchases owing to the high prices of gadgets. Compared to new gadgets, refurbished products are cheaper while still serving the growing need for smart devices.

About the envisioned milestone, the founder said, "Electronic goods have become an essential commodity." We believe that hitting the 20-crore landmark will not only help us become a major player in the electronic goods domain but also touch many lives in the process. "Also, the more we grow, the more people we can empower by making technology accessible."

On a forward-looking note, outlining the vision of the company, Yadav continued, "As we are moving towards a digitally advanced way of life, products such as laptops are becoming not only necessary for pursuing education and employment purposes but also for simple day-to-day tasks such as paying bills, net banking, and other activities." However, not many can afford big-ticket purchases of products such as laptops, which is where we come in.

In addition to filling the huge gap left by the lack of a reliable source of used gadgets, the company is also contributing to reducing one of the major sources of pollution today: electronic waste. According to the UN, 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste are generated annually, and to mitigate the resultant harm, GoRefurbo Product strives to make its mark.

Along with the vision and zeal of Yadav, there is a dynamic team of 25 technology experts driving the robust expansion plan, striving to make technology available to as many households as possible.

For more information, please visit: http://www.gorefurbo.com/

