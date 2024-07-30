Government has set up six nano urea plants and four nano DAP plants to promote nano fertilizer

New Delhi [India], July 30 : The central government has set up six nano urea plants and four nano DAP plants to promote the use of nano fertilizers among farmers. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, mentioned this while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister also highlighted that the government has implemented various steps to promote the use of nano fertilizers among farmers. She shared that the use of nano urea is promoted through different activities such as awareness camps, webinars, nukkad nataks, field demonstrations, Kisan Sammelans, and films in regional languages, among others.

The government has made nano urea available at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) through concerned companies. It has also been included under the monthly supply plan issued regularly by the Department of Fertilizers.

To increase the production of Nano Urea in the country, the Department of Fertilizers has encouraged its PSUs, namely National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF), to set up Nano Urea plants.

"ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) through the Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal recently organized National Campaign on efficient and balanced use of fertilizer (including Nano-fertilizers)" said the minister.

The minister also added that with the aim of providing drones to 15,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), the Government of India has launched the 'Namo Drone Didi' Scheme. Under this scheme, 1094 drones have been made available by fertilizer companies to Namo Drone Didis of Women Self Help Groups, ensuring increased application of nano fertilizers through drones.

The Department of Fertilizers, in collaboration with fertilizer companies, has initiated a Maha Abhiyan for the adoption of Nano DAP in all 15 agro-climatic zones of the country through consultations and field-level demonstrations.

Additionally, the Department of Fertilizers, in collaboration with fertilizer companies, has launched a campaign for field-level demonstrations and awareness programs of Nano Urea plus in 100 districts of the country.

