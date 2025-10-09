Government is working closely with key stakeholders to finalize regulatory frameworks for SATCOM, says Secretary of DoT

New Delhi [India], October 9 : India is moving swiftly to establish clear and comprehensive rules for its satellite communication (SATCOM) sector, according to Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Speaking withon the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Mittal said the government is working closely with key stakeholders to finalize regulatory frameworks that will shape the country's satcom future. He said that DoT is working towards finalizing the rules, pricing, as well as security compliance.

"We are working together with the SATCOM providers, the regulator, as well as the DoT to harmonize and completely, quickly finalize the rules of the SATCOM, including pricing, including spectrum allocation, including security compliances. And as soon as all this happens, which should not be very far away, we should be able to launch the service," Mittal told ANI.

The announcement came during the first-ever Satcom Summit held at IMC 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday. The summit brought together top policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts to discuss how satellite technology can close connectivity gaps across India's remotest regions.

Inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, said that satellite communication has become a national necessity and the backbone of resilient infrastructure.

"Satcom means doctor in every home and teacher in remotest classroom. It is a national necessity, the backbone of resilient infrastructure. With the first-of-its-kind NISAR mission, we showcased how we are not merely participating; we are innovating. India has become the world's pace setter," Scindia said.

Highlighting the government's vision for a robust satellite communication (satcom) ecosystem, Scindia underscored India's leadership in space innovation and its commitment to making next-generation connectivity universally accessible.

The Minister further stated that India has built the world's largest Digital Highway over the past 11 years, a transformation that has connected millions and placed the nation at the heart of the global digital map.

Scindia stated that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has created an unprecedented network that connects the country's remotest regions through technology. "In the last 11 years, the government under Modi's leadership has constructed the largest Digital Highway in the world," he said.

