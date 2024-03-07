Government of Uttar Pradesh, CSRBOX, and Deloitte Host Exclusive Roundtable on Education and Skilling as a Prelude to CSR Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7: In a concerted effort to boost Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with CSRBOX and Knowledge Partner Deloitte, organized an exclusive roundtable discussion at Hotel Taj in Lucknow, chaired by the esteemed Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

The primary objective of this roundtable was to initiate discussions aimed at enhancing the development landscape of Uttar Pradesh, with a particular focus on strengthening CSR endeavours in education, future skills, and employability. Aligned with the state's developmental agenda, the event seeks to foster collaboration among government entities, corporations, and civil society organizations.

Bhomik Shah, CEO of CSRBOX, led the welcome and introductions of the participants, followed by a welcome address and presentation on the Uttar Pradesh state by Deepak Kumar, ACS Finance & PS Secondary Education department, GoUP. The event featured leadership talks followed by dynamic and participative discussions in a forward-looking manner on Better Education through CSR and Technical and Futuristic Skilling through CSR towards the development of the State.

During one of the discussions, Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Basic Education, GoUP, stated, "It is a watershed moment for the state of UP in the realm of Corporate CSR activities. Coming together of Government and Corporate would definitely give enormous fillip for various walks of the society as a whole. MOUs and LOEs signed and exchanged today will go a long way in the overall development of the state, especially school children."

Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary, GoUP, expressed gratitude during his special address and stated, "The impact achieved today deserves a heartfelt congratulations and sincere gratitude. It's the start of something bigger and better. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister and propelled by the leadership of the worthy Chief Minister of the state, the Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh is eager to engage and collaborate to create a model of effective and efficient governance for CSR sector. The state machinery is poised to enable skilling with speed and scale to catalyse a newer revitalised Uttar Pradesh."

This was followed by closing remarks and expressions of gratitude delivered by Alok Kumar, PS Planning Department. Through insightful deliberations, the roundtable aims to catalyzes impactful CSR actions contributing to Uttar Pradesh's holistic development, in line with the vision of achieving a One Trillion-Dollar Economy, as envisaged by the Chief Minister of the state. Keeping in mind the shared vision of tapping into the untapped potential of the State, 15 MoUs and LoEs were signed committing to advancing social impact work across the entire State.

This meticulously curated event brought together CSR Leaders from corporates like Diageo India, Colgate Palmolive India, IBM India, SHARP Smart Solutions, Synopsys Inc, GAIL India, NHPC Ltd and many others, facilitating concerted efforts in alignment with Uttar Pradesh's developmental priorities.

