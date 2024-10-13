Government push fuels enthusiasm for MICE tourism in Northeast region, say industry players

New Delhi [India], October 13 : As the Centre is working to bolster infrastructure development across the country, the MICE industry has observed growing demand from the corporate sector to host their MICE activities in the Northeast region.

MICE tourism, an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, refers to a type of business travel that brings together large groups for specific purposes.

According to industry players, corporates are increasingly choosing the Northeast destinations for their MICE activities, with a noticeable surge in such events. The primary reason for this enhanced interest is the region's unique and largely unexplored natural ecosystem, they say.

"One tourism segment that is growing and will only get stronger in the Northeast. I've been organising many more events there post-COVID, which I rarely did before. A lot of people are now interested in exploring new luxury destinations, driven in part by the Prime Minister's push to the region," said Abhishek Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of Trip Navigator.

Gupta cites the desire to explore forests, wildlife, and similar experiences akin to what African countries like Tanzania offer as reasons behind the growing interest in the Northeast for MICE activities. For Indian corporates, the region presents an exciting opportunity to experience nature without the need for extensive travel abroad.

This shift follows the Ministry of Tourism's emphasis on promoting the Northeast region through tourism development initiatives. The ministry has been attracting both domestic and international tourists to the region by providing financial assistance through various schemes, such as Swadesh Darshan.

To further bolster MICE tourism in the region, the Ministry has undertaken initiatives to develop key spots to attract corporate tourists. One such effort includes financial assistance for constructing a Convention Centre in Aizawl, aimed at encouraging MICE tourism in the Northeast.

While traditional popular destinations like Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, and Hyderabad continue to dominate the MICE sector, industry players highlight the urgent need to develop infrastructure and create globally renowned spots to attract international visitors to India.

"The North East region, in particular, is emerging as a significant player in this growth trajectory. The North East's attractiveness for MICE events is bolstered by the entry of major domestic and international hotel chains, showcasing the region's potential. Notable events such as the Hornbill Festival, Bihu celebrations, and the hosting of high-profile events like the G-20 Summit have highlighted its unique cultural heritage and natural beauty," Pardeep Siwach, Dy. General Manager- Accommodation, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati stated.

A 2019 MICE study, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, revealed that India holds less than 1 per cent of the global MICE market, despite its natural and cultural advantages and status as one of the world's fastest-growing economies. In 2019, the global MICE industry was valued at around USD 900 billion.

According to the study, the Indian MICE industry is estimated at Rs. 37,576 crore, with 60 per cent of this attributable to meetings, incentives, and conferences. India was ranked 28th in the 2019 ICCA rankings with 158 meetings, reflecting a low recall value for Indian MICE events in global markets.

Only seven Indian cities feature in the top 475 cities worldwide for international association meetings, according to the ICCA rankings.

The exhibition industry in India has been growing at a rate of over 8 per cent annually, outpacing the country's GDP growth. The trade fair sector has an estimated economic impact of Rs 23,800 crore through the organised sector, generating Rs. 3 lakh crore worth of business through exhibitions hosted in India.

Currently, India has 25 purpose-built venues for hosting exhibitions, with a combined indoor capacity of 437,000 square meters.

Both the central and state governments are taking steps to capitalise on the flourishing MICE tourism sector. The centrally-backed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi Convention Centre are prime examples of the government's efforts to support this industry.

Additionally, state governments like Rajasthan and Gujarat have also approved projects aimed at incentivising MICE business within their states.

According to industry experts, India needs to focus on developing unique innovations and cultural landmarks to distinguish itself on the global stage. By doing so, the country can enhance its visibility and recognition for its distinct contributions, further promoting the MICE business.

