Government selects 57 tourist destinations under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

New Delhi [India], July 26 : The government has increased its focus on developing domestic tourism. In reply to a question, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has informed the upper house that it has selected 57 tourism destinations for development under the revised Swadesh Darshan scheme, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations in the country.

As part of Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the government has sanctioned a total of Rs 644.00 crore to enhance tourism in different states across the country.

The government has also identified 42 destinations under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBBD) Scheme. CBBD scheme is a sub-scheme of the Swadesh Darshan and separate guidelines have been issued for it.

In addition, these 11 spiritual destinations have also been identified as part of the scheme.

Also identified are 10 eco-tourism sites and Amrit Dharohar Destinations across the country. Besides, to boost village tourism, 5 villages have been identified under the scheme as Vibrant Villages Programme Destinations.

Kibitho of Arunachal Pradesh, Rakchham and Chhitkul of Himachal Pradesh, Gnathang Village of Sikkim, and Jadung and Mana Village of Uttarakhand have been selected as part of the scheme.

Under the new initiatives, the respective State/UT prepares a State Perspective plan, and the Ministry of Tourism selects destinations for development accordingly. In the revised scheme, the selected destinations may also include rural areas.

The government has sanctioned Rs 56.81 crore and Rs 38.00 crore to develop the Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone and Eco-tourism Zone at Ananathgiri Forest in Telangana.

Under the Rural Circuit theme, tourism ministry has sanctioned two projects with a total cost of Rs 101.62 crore. Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia tourism site will be developed with a cost of Rs 44.27 crore Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project will be developed with Rs 57.35 crore.

In the year 2022-23 tourism ministry sanctioned 29 projects including 'Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji' in Uttarakhand for Rs. 32.20 crore.

In addition, the government has undertaken a destination-based skill development training programme at various places in the country to train, upgrade, and sensitize the local people residing near the tourist sites and destinations. Under the initiative, around 12,187 candidates have been trained at 145 destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor