Govt approves sale of excess FCV tobacco by registered growers in Andhra

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, has approved the sale of excess Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Our Government has always prioritised the lives and livelihoods of our farmers. Andhra Pradesh farmers will greatly benefit from the decision to allow the sale of excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on auction platforms."

"This highlights the sensitivity of the Modi Govt. to the needs of the farming community and will help them overcome the financial losses incurred due to the natural calamity last year and also continue their livelihood," the union minister added in his post.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the sale will take place on the auction platforms managed by the Tobacco Board, with only the normal service charges applicable and a complete waiver of additional service charges, considering the crop damage in an area of 15028.09 ha across all soil regions in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision has been taken due to "Michaung" cyclonic rains during the period of December 3 to 5, 2023, that resulted in additional expenditure incurred by farmers towards replantation/gap filling in the main field, the ministry said in its release.

In the 2023-24 crop season, 43,125 farmers in Andhra Pradesh cultivated FCV tobacco across an expanse of 97,127.07 hectares, yielding a production of 205.5 million kilogrammes.

The decision will greatly benefit the farmers of Andhra Pradesh to recover the loss due to cyclonic rains in view of Zero Penalty on the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season.

This consideration will handhold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to natural calamity and would greatly help the growers to continue their livelihood, the ministry added.

