Govt committed to provide conducive business environment for PLI sectors: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the government is committed to fostering a conducive business environment and accelerating growth in sectors that fall under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

While delivering the keynote address at a workshop on PLI organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Minister encouraged industry's feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the scheme.

The workshop was organised in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make India a global hub for manufacturing, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday.

Attendees included members from Wistron, Foxconn, Samsung, Dell, Wipro GE, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Nokia Solutions, ITC, Dabur, JSW, and Reliance, among others.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Goyal emphasized the importance of the industry's concentration on producing high-quality products that cater to both the industry's and consumers' needs.

He also urged PLI beneficiaries to take up any procedural challenges or issues with respective implementing ministries or departments so that positive reforms can be brought about and the PLI scheme can be made more efficient and effective.

According to the release, the Minister added that the Government officials of the implementing Ministry or Department must hold regular consultations and roundtables with their respective PLI beneficiaries to resolve the issues promptly.

Incentives amounting to around Rs 2,900 crores have been disbursed in 2022-23 under PLI schemes, it added.

As part of its Atmanirbhar and Make in India plan, the Government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in varied sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain, and reduce import dependency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor