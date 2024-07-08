Govt resolved over 50 pc of public grievances on CPGRAMS Portal in the first 15 days of June

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The central government portal of public grievances has resolved 69,166 grievances during the first 15 days of June, said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Monday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released a list of grievances redressed for the first 15 days of June 2024.

The DARPG has received a total of 1,35,642 grievances related to various issues in the first 15 days of June out of which the department has disposed of 69074 grievances and 66,568 grievances are pending.

The department has also released a list of the top 5 Ministries/Departments in terms of numbers of Grievance Redressal it includes the Department of Rural Development which disposed of 21614 grievances, Ministry of Labour and Employment solved 7324 grievances, Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) have disposed of 6206 grievances, Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) solved 2890 and Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) solved 2296 grievances.

The department for the awareness of the public also shared five success stories of citizens using the CPGRAMS portal. These success stories are to be released weekly by DARPG to encourage citizen usage of the CPGRAMS portal. The success stories range from issues like Pensions, disability cards, income tax refunds etc.

Grievance of Rakesh Garg - Rectification of interest and the release of refund amount

Rakesh Garg lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal with the Central Board of Direct Taxes regarding the incorrect computation of interest under Section 234C. The issue was resolved, resulting in a refund of Rs. 3,65,365, confirmed and verified by the taxpayer.

Another Grievance of Vidyadhar Singh - Non-receipt of 4 instalments under One Rank One Pension-II

Nike Vidyadhar Singh hadn't received the 4 instalments he was entitled to under OROP II until 4th April 2024. He filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal, and within 49 days, arrears amounting to Rs. 30,806/- were credited to his bank account.

Grievance of SPR Shoav Ahmed - Non-payment of arrear amount of Rs. 1,03,412/-

SPR Shoav Ahmed, a retired army soldier, lodged a grievance regarding the non-payment of his arrears amounting to Rs. 1,03,412/-. His arrears were processed and credited to his account within 8 days of filing the complaint on CPGRAMS.

The grievance of Lovejit Singh - Incorrect Recovery from disability pension

Lovejit Singh filed a grievance on CPGRAMS regarding incorrect deductions from his SPARSH pension account. The deductions were stopped, and a refund of Rs. 27,411/-, which was deducted for a period of 3 months, was provided.

Grievance of Om Prakash Sharma - Refund against demand

Om Prakash Sharma filed a grievance concerning his refund being adjusted against a demand. CPGRAMS Portal helped him secure a refund amount of Rs. 31,710/- for AY 2023-24 and Rs. 40,779 for AY 2012-13.

