Govt strongly pushing into idea of manufacturing indigenous planes: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], September 4 : India will soon enter into the aircraft manufacturing to make India a global hub for aircraft manufacturing, indicated Union Minister KR Naidu at an event in Delhi on Wednesday.

Civil aviation Minister KR Naidu said that Govt strongly pushing into the idea of India manufacturing its own plane.

Naidu said, "We want to inform the industry that the Govt strongly pushing into the idea of India manufacturing its own plane".

Naidu's declaration wasn't just about a new policy; it was a vision for India's future in the global aviation market.

He also added that the major player in this initiative would be Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which had already been manufacturing a 119-seater aircraft.

However, the minister emphasized that the government aimed to expand this initiative dramatically not only to meet domestic demand but also to position India as an exporter of aircraft.

He revealed plans to create a special team in the form of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), drawing in industry experts, technicians, and government representatives. This SPV would be responsible for the entire process of building indigenous planes.

"Our intention is to build the final plane here in India," Naidu stated. He acknowledged that while there might be a need to source certain components or engines from other players initially, the goal was to develop a self-sustaining ecosystem where every part could eventually be manufactured within the country.

Naidu spoke of the need to identify gaps and challenges in the current infrastructure, stressing the importance of the SPV in managing these areas.

"To give a push to regional transport aircraft, we are forming this SPV. In the next five years, we will sit down and address all the critical concerns," he assured the audience.

When asked whether international giants like Airbus and Boeing would be part of the SPV, Naidu confidently replied, "We are a major client for them, and they have a strong inclination to partner with us. We will involve everyone in terms of know-how and expertise."

He clarified that the aim wasn't to create a business model but rather to address broader concerns and bring in necessary reforms to make India a global hub for aircraft manufacturing.

Naidu also highlighted the potential for India in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector. He pointed out that a significant hurdle was the lack of technical expertise, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were hesitant to share their manuals and knowledge.

"We face difficulties in maintaining these planes, so we must improve our MRO facilities," he said. The minister underscored that the focus would be on resolving domestic issues first, and once India was adequately prepared, it would engage with international players.

The room filled with applause as Naidu concluded, painting a picture of an India ready to soar in the aviation industry not just as a buyer, but as a builder and innovator, creating its own wings to fly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor