Govt's new logistics plan aids in supply chain efficiency, achieving sustainability goals

New Delhi, Sep 27 The recently approved Integrated State and City Logistics Plan will help achieve India's sustainability goals through the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles and the establishment of low-emission freight zones, reports have said.

The government launched the plan in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in eight cities across eight states, which will focus on evaluating existing logistics infrastructure, identifying bottlenecks, and preparing a roadmap for improvement.

The Centre has chosen Ludhiana, Shimla, Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati to develop integrated state and city logistics plans as part of a programme led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), according to reports.

The logistics planners will prioritise freight demands from local retailers and e-commerce players, focusing on truck terminals, urban roads, and efficient last-mile delivery systems.

According to officials, these plans will later be replicated across the country to ensure seamless goods movement and stronger supply chain resilience.

The Asian Development Bank is offering technical support to align state-level logistics strategies with city freight networks and broader mobility goals.

Officials said that the dual focus on connecting growth hubs to major trunk routes at the state level and upgrading urban freight systems at the city level will enhance supply chain efficiency.

Sustainability measures being considered include the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles for last-mile delivery and implementation of noise-reduction measures.

DPIIT highlighted the importance of automation and data-driven decision-making in improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, and ensuring transparency in freight movement.

The planning for the project will take 6 to 8 months, a DPIIT official had informed, adding that if the plans are approved, the government may seek other support from the ADB for implementation.

