Goyal Cement Blocking Honored as Best Concrete Cover Block Manufacturer in North India at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: The Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA 2024), organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, marked a significant milestone in the realm of recognition and celebration of excellence across industries. With the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the charismatic hosting by Rithvik Dhanjani, the event exuded an aura of glamour and distinction. Among the memorable moments of the evening was the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon Goyal Cement Blocking, as they clinched the prestigious title of Best Concrete Cover Block Manufacturer in North India.

Goyal Cement Blocking stands as a shining example of excellence and innovation in the construction industry, particularly renowned for its superior quality concrete cover blocks. Under the visionary leadership of Parag Goyal, Founder & CEO, and Deepanshu Goyal, Director, the company has consistently raised the bar in terms of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled Goyal Cement Blocking to the forefront of the industry, earning them the esteemed accolade at GEA 2024. Deepanshu Goyal expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team". We are truly honored to be recognized as the best in our industry." Parag Goyal added, "At Goyal Cement Blocking, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence and setting new standards for quality and innovation."

The presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an icon in the entertainment industry, added to the allure and significance of the event. Alongside Goyal Cement Blocking, the evening celebrated achievers from various domains, highlighting excellence and talent across diverse categories. From celebrated achievers from various domains, highlighting excellence and talent across diverse categories: Karan Singh Grover, honored as the "Powerpacked Performer of the year for Fighter," showcased his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft. Sunny Hinduja, acclaimed as the "Best Actor Negative Role for Yodha," captivated audiences with his nuanced portrayal of complex characters. Vijay Ganguly was recognized as the Most Popular Choreographer for (Akhiyaan Gulaab), Shivesh Bhatia was recognized for Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving entity behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly announces its esteemed partners for the event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From an extensive selection of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously curated the top 120 winners across a spectrum of sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrates outstanding artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd is renowned for its commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence across various industries.

The success of GEA 2024 and the recognition bestowed upon Goyal Cement Blocking are a testament to the efforts of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. The first edition of GEA 2018 held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for its initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, creativity, innovation & quality. Meanwhile, Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of web development, digital marketing, and branding services, lent its technical prowess and strategic insight to enhance the event's digital footprint and outreach. Goyal Cement Blocking's recognition as the "Best Concrete Cover Block Manufacturer in North India" at GEA 2024 underscores the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As the construction industry evolves, Goyal Cement Blocking remains at the forefront, setting benchmarks for quality and inspiring others to strive for greatness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor