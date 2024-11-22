Grand Diwali Celebration at Tver State Medical University Strengthens Indo-Russian Cultural Bonds

SMPL

Tver [Russia], November 22: In a dazzling celebration of Diwali, Tver State Medical University came alive with the colors and traditions of India, celebrating the Festival of Lights with enthusiasm and grandeur. Organized by the Centre for International Education & Rus Education and the Department of Russian Language under the guidance of Head of Department Kuznetsova Anzhelika, the event gathered distinguished guests, faculty, and students, showcasing the spirit of Indo-Russian friendship. Adding to the grandeur of the celebration was a sense of accomplishment, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of Tver State Medical University, a significant milestone in its legacy.

This year, Tver State Medical University welcomed over 400 Indian students through Rus Education, adding to the celebration's significance and representing the strengthening ties between Russia and India. Honoring the occasion were prominent attendees, including Member of Parliament of Tver Region Lebedev Oleg, Assistant to Verimenco Sergey, the MP of the Russian Federal Parliament- Volkov Aleksander; and esteemed university leaders Acting Rector Chichanovskaya Lesya Vasilievna, Vice-Rectors Lada Anatolyevna Murashova, Olga Nikolaevna Bakhareva, Nikolay Dmitrievich Bazhenov, Alla Valentinovna Solovyova, and Sergey Aleksandrovich Sokolov. Special guests Chairman of Rus Education Prof. Sayed K. Washim and Director of the Center for International Education Mizanur Rahman also graced the occasion.

The Exhibition of Indo-Russian Friendship beautifully showcased a celebration of cultural unity, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of India's heritage and the vibrant spirit of Diwali. Attendees were enchanted by the captivating henna masterclass and tempted by stalls brimming with traditional Indian delicacies, including samosas, lassi, and aromatic chai. A stunning video display highlighted India's breathtaking landscapes, and scenic beauty, while a dedicated stall offered fascinating insights into the significance of Diwali. The festivities were adorned with a colorful rangoli display, lending an authentic and festive ambiance that truly brought the celebration to life.

The formal celebration commenced with welcome speeches from the dignitaries, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between Russia and India. The cultural program delighted the audience with captivating performances by Russian dance groups on Indian music, traditional Russian folk dances and songs, and Bollywood-inspired dance routines by university students, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

In a memorable finale, dignitaries and students took to the stage together, dancing to the lively beats of Punjabi music, bringing the event to a spirited close.

This year's Diwali celebration at Tver State Medical University not only highlighted the growing Indo-Russian relationship but also underscored the university's commitment to fostering a global learning environment that embraces cultural diversity and shared values. The success of the event reaffirms how cultural programs can bridge communities and create lasting bonds across borders.

