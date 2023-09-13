Grand Launch of RD by RashmiDeep, a bespoke studio in Hyderabad at Manikonda

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13: The city of Hyderabad is set to welcome a new era in fashion as RD by RashmiDeep, a name synonymous with elegance and style, is all set to make its grand entrance into the bustling neighborhood of Manikonda. The much-anticipated launch event was graced by the presence of renowned Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, and Founder of Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy, Ravi Kumar Sagar, along with the charismatic actor, Nikhil Maliyakkal. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the boutique's emblematic logo, symbolizing a blend of dreams and determination.

Rashmi Deep, the visionary founder of RD, shared her inspiring journey that led to this momentous occasion. She remarked, "It was my dream to become a fashion designer, a passion that ignited when I was just in the 5th standard. My mother, despite being a single parent, never deterred me from chasing my dreams. It wasn't easy, but I persevered. I completed my Bachelor's in Fashion Designing in 2015 and started freelancing for dear ones concurrently. This journey led me to my first job as a lecturer in a fashion designing college in 2016, where I received my first paycheck on August 10, 2016. While it was a significant milestone, I knew it wasn't my ultimate destination. In 2017, I took a leap of faith and established my own boutique in Karimnagar, my hometown. It marked the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey, filled with ups and downs. The road hasn't been easy, especially with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, I persevered, and today, I proudly announce the launch of our second branch in Hyderabad."

Ravi Kumar Sagar, a seasoned entrepreneur and an inspiration to many, also shared his thoughts on this auspicious occasion. "Rashmi Deep's journey is a testament to the power of determination and unwavering passion. Her story is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and dreamers everywhere. It is a pleasure to be a part of this grand launch, which is a culmination of her hard work and dedication. RD is not just a studio; it's a brand that brings your dreams and to life. I am confident that RD by RashmiDeep will make a significant mark in the fashion industry and beyond."

The grand launch of RD marks a new chapter in the world of fashion, where dreams are the driving force and passion is the key to success. Hyderabad, get ready to experience fashion like never before as RD by RashmiDeep opens its doors in Manikonda, promising a blend of style, elegance, and unwavering determination.

Follow on Instagram: https://instagram.com/rd_rashmideep

