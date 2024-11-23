Grand Launch of The Zora, Delhi Convention Center – A New Era of Luxury Events by Walid Baz

New Delhi [India], November 23:Situated on Lodhi Road next to the iconic JLN Stadium, The Zora sets a new benchmark for the high-end celebrations in North India. With its opulent design and extensive customization options, The Zora is already garnering attention from elite personalities, leading event planners, and the media, quickly establishing itself as the premier destination for luxury events in the region.

Designed by internationally acclaimed architectural designer Walid Baz, Founder of Baz Events, The Zora is his ﬁrst permanent venue executed in India, following a portfolio of prestigious projects worldwide. Known for his grand and innovative spaces, Baz was awarded the 2022 World's Best Event Designer and Project Builder. With The Zora, he has created a masterpiece of design brilliance and boundless customization, ready to host India's most exclusive weddings, galas and corporate events.

“At The Zora, we've crafted a venue that is more than just a setting—it's a canvas for extraordinary celebrations where each detail speaks of luxury. We wanted to bring India a space that allows clients to realize their dreams through unmatched customization,” says Walid Baz at the launch.

An Icon of Grandeur and Customization

Spanning over 2,00,000 square feet, The Zora boasts expansive halls with 45-feet high ceiling and advanced lighting systems, making it one of the most versatile venues in India. Situated strategically close to Lutyens' Delhi and prominent ﬁve-star hotels, The Zora oﬀers seamless access for guests, catering to an elite clientele who seek the ﬁnest in luxury event venues.

Tailored Services and Bespoke Solutions

From grand open areas to elegant ballrooms, the venue oﬀers ample space and ﬂexibility to create immersive event experiences. The Zora's unique design facilitates themed setups, sophisticated décor, and endless customization options, ensuring each event is a tailored masterpiece.

A Premier Destination for Elite Gatherings

Crafted for India's who's-who and ultra HNIs, The Zora aims to be the destination of choice for luxury weddings, corporate events and high-proﬁle gatherings. Its versatile spaces can host bespoke weddings,

private celebrations, large galas, fashion shows, music festivals, brand launches and exhibitions, positioning The Zora as Delhi's top destination for world-class events.

“We are delighted to welcome India to The Zora, a venue designed to make dreams a reality with impeccable attention to detail and luxury,” shares Mr. Dhananjay Kumar, CEO of The Zora – Delhi Convention Center. “This marks the beginning of a new era in luxury event spaces, where every experience at The Zora is a celebration of grandeur.”

About The Zora, DCC

The Zora, Delhi Convention Center, is India's ultimate destination for high-end, customizable events. Executed by acclaimed Lebanese architectural designer Walid Baz, The Zora combines luxury, versatility, and world-class service to host bespoke weddings, corporate galas and grand celebrations, redeﬁning the benchmarks for opulent events in India.

