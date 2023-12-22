Grand Launch of Young Realtors Association marks a new chapter in Ahmedabad’s real estate sector – one of its kind in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22: The Young Realtors Association (YRA), a networking platform designed exclusively for real estate developers, brokers and consultants, was formally launched in Ahmedabad on Monday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the city's real estate sector.

YRA aims to bring together individuals from the real estate industry and facilitate collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth.

The core team behind YRA comprises industry stalwarts, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise. The founding members include Yogesh Thakkar of Earth Infraspace, Hemalraj Shah of HR Re Engineers Roshan Shah of Prestigious Realty, Pankaj Aatas of Five Corner, Vachana Shah of The Girl Realtor.

Together, they have envisioned YRA as a catalyst for positive change in the Ahmedabad real estate scene.

HemalRaj Shah said, “The real estate industry is incredibly dynamic, and Ahmedabad is witnessing rapid growth. As the city expands both horizontally and vertically, it is important for professionals in the field to stay informed and connected. We felt a need for a dedicated platform that goes beyond networking and helps everyone elevate their individual and collective real estate game. With the Young Realtors Association, we aim to learn together, grow together and shape the future of real estate in Ahmedabad.”

The Young Realtors Association aims to emerge as the go-to hub for real estate professionals to stay informed about the latest trends, projects, and developments in Ahmedabad.

The inaugural chapter meeting of the Young Realtors Association took place on Monday, marking the beginning of a collaborative journey for the members. Around 55 members participated in the maiden meeting. The Association emphasises the importance of unity and knowledge sharing, recognising that staying ahead of the curve is crucial for success in a fast-evolving industry like real estate.

Young Realtors Association invites all realtors, brokers, and consultants in Ahmedabad to join the platform and participate in this transformative journey. Together, we can elevate the standards of the real estate industry and contribute to the city's vibrant growth.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor