Grand Opening of Amista Clinic at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Amista Clinic is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to comprehensive cosmetology care. We are pleased to announce the grand opening of their third branch at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The clinic is located at Road. No. 1, 2nd Floor, MS Towers, Avenue 4, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. It will officially open its doors to the public on Nov. 16th, 2023.

Amista Clinic aims to redefine the standards of cosmetology & wellness by offering an array of advanced services and personalised treatments. Led by renowned medical experts, the clinic is committed to providing innovative solutions for various skin, hair, body, laser & other cosmetic treatments.

Key features of Amista Clinic are

1. Advanced Technology: Amista Clinics are equipped with the latest advancements in technology to ensure precision and effectiveness in every treatment & procedure.

2. Comprehensive Services: The clinic offers a wide array of services, including but not limited to

* Skin

* Hair

* Body

3. Laser treatment services Expert Team: The team of experienced doctors brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to address the diverse needs of the patients.

4. Personalized Care: Amista Clinics takes pride in delivering individualised treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique requirements.

Grand Opening Event Details

To celebrate the grand opening, Amista Clinic will be hosting an opening ceremony event on Nov. 16th, 2023 from 09:00 AM onwards.

The event will feature the following

* Clinic tour showcasing the cutting-edge facilities.

* Q&A sessions with Dr. Supritha and the Amista team.

* Special discounts for attendees on select services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor