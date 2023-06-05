Grant Thornton Bharat Joins Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 5: Grant Thornton Bharat, a leading professional services firm, announced that it is joining the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, the firm can help its clients use a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.

"We are delighted to partner with NetSuite to support businesses in India," said Maneesh Kumar Sharma, Partner, Technology Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat. "With our consulting experience and expertise in ERP implementations, we look forward to extending NetSuite's suite of applications to our existing customers and potential clients across industries to help run their businesses better."

By joining the program, Grant Thornton Bharat can leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients across industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every suite aspect, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and e-commerce. In addition, Grant Thornton Bharat is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome Grant Thornton Bharat to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said KK Pan, Vice President, Oracle NetSuite JAPAC. "We look forward to working with the firm to combine its expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities for Grant Thornton Bharat and achieve mutual success for our customers."

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud system delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.

A member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, Grant Thornton Bharat is at the forefront of helping reshape the values in the profession. We are helping shape various industry ecosystems through our work across Assurance, Tax, Risk, Transactions, Technology and Consulting, and we are going beyond to shape a more #VibrantBharat. With 7,000+ people and presence in 15 locations, the firm aims to be No. 1 in providing robust advisory and growth solutions to dynamic Indian global companies.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company - ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

