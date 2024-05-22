Grateful to PM Modi for encouraging MapmyIndia, unlocking geospatial sector: CEO

New Delhi, May 22 Homegrown geospatial software provider MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma on Wednesday said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning and encouraging the company and unlocking the geospatial sector and its benefits for the country.

"I am really grateful to PM Modi for his leadership in opening up the geospatial sector and unlocking the benefits of this sector for the country," Verma told IANS.

Agreeing with Verma's view on the government unlocking the tremendous opportunity in space and geospatial over the last 4 years, PM Modi, earlier in the day, posted on X that the entire world has appreciated India's recent strides in the space sector.

"Our government has and will continue to make every possible effort to transform the crucial space and geospatial sectors," PM Modi wrote.

Speaking at the 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan', the CEO said that earlier, it was very difficult to work and all technology in the geospatial sector was very restricted.

"But when we reached out to NITI Aayog, they got the policies amended, enabling us to serve the country and make us Atmanirbhar," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, MapmyIndia has reported operating revenue of Rs 379.4 crore in FY24, up 35 per cent (year-on-year).

It clocked 47 per cent growth in operating revenue for the January-March period (Q4) to Rs 106.9 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor