Great Festive Offers on Booking a New Royal Enfield Bike with Bajaj Finance

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: The festive season is a great time to shop for a new bike. Among bike enthusiasts, one of the Royal Enfield bikes such as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a top choice. There are festive cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of a new Royal Enfield bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The festive offer period ends on 30 September, 2024.

Festive offers from Bajaj Finance

This festive season, Bajaj Finance is making it easier to bring home a new Royal Enfield bike with special cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000. The offer can be availed on purchase of a new bike on EMIs on Bajaj Mall. These festive offers are available on Royal Enfield bikes such as Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and others. There are enticing offers on top bikes and scooters from other brands as well. Offers will vary as per the bike brand, model, and variant.

Why choose a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan provides a loan amount of up to Rs. 21 lakh for purchase of a new bike or scooter. The two-wheeler loan helps to book the vehicle on low-cost EMIs and pay back the loan amount in flexible repayment tenures of up to 6 years. The approval and disbursal process is quick. Up to 100% on-road funding is available with a two-wheeler loan. However, there is basic eligibility criteria to be fulfilled to get the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

How to shop with the festive cashback offers

To avail the festive cashback offer on a new Royal Enfield bike, visit the Bajaj Mall website or get the Bajaj Finserv App and navigate to the Bajaj Mall section. Choose the Royal Enfield bike as per preference, select the EMI plan, and check for applicable festive cashback offers. Review the final details and complete the authentication process to confirm the two-wheeler online booking. Shortly, a Bajaj Finance representative will reach out to assist with the details of the two-wheeler loan. Once the minimal paperwork is complete, the new bike can be collected at the nearest partner showroom.

The on-road price of Royal Enfield bikes such as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 fall under the above Rs. 1.5 lakh price segment. The two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance can ease the purchase of an expensive bike with the solution of booking it on affordable EMIs. And festive offers of up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on the purchase of new Royal Enfield bikes can add extra joy to the celebrations with additional savings.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor