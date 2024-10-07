BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7: Impetus Technologies India Private Limited is announced its recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2024: Top 100. This prestigious accolade stands as a powerful testament to Impetus Technologies' relentless dedication to cultivating an inclusive and empowering workplace, where women and diverse talent are not only supported but given the opportunity to thrive and lead at every level.

This is the second award in recent days. On September 27, 2024, Impetus was recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India, earning a prestigious place in the "Best Companies - Hall of Fame" for being featured in five editions of the Avtar & Seramount study.

The recognition, awarded by Great Place to Work®, highlights the efforts made by Impetus Technologies to create a workplace culture that supports the growth, success, and well-being of every individual, regardless of gender. The rigorous assessment process included numerous organizations from across the country, making this achievement particularly noteworthy.

"At Impetus, we believe in the power of inclusion and diversity," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies. "This recognition underscores our dedication to nurturing a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to contribute their best. We are honored to be acknowledged among the top workplaces for women, and we remain committed to driving equality in every aspect of our business."

Through policies that promote work-life balance, continuous learning, and leadership development, Impetus Technologies has cultivated an environment where women can flourish, reflecting what it truly means to be an inclusive and progressive workplace.

