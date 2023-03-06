GreedyGame launches 'PubScale,' the world's first all-in-one AI-powered platform for publishers

GreedyGame, a leading app growth and monetization company, has announced the launch of 'PubScale', an all-in-one AI-powered platform for publishers. PubScale is a one-stop growth and monetization platform for mobile apps, website and gaming businesses. The platform integrates all the tools of monetization and user acquisition, providing publishers and advertisers with an easy and streamlined solution for monetization, growth, optimization, and analytics.

With the increasing need for a simple and intuitive tool for monetisation and user growth, PubScale is set to revolutionize the industry with its unique features. The platform combines the power of artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface to help publishers increase their revenue and user base.

"PubScale is a platform designed to help publishers grow their business with ease. Our AI-powered tools help publishers optimize their user acquisition and monetization strategies, enabling them to focus on creating quality content," said Arpit Jain, CEO and Founder of GreedyGame. "With this launch, we are bringing a comprehensive solution for growth and monetization."

PubScale's easy-to-use dashboard provides publishers with a clear overview of their business. The platform boasts of four major products, namely AdX, SDK X, GROW, and INSIGHTS.

AdX provides premium advertisers, including Google, Inmobi, Pubmatic and some of the top global advertisers along with dedicated operations and policy support which is essential to publishers for their monetisation. It allows them to access premium demand from Google and provides high-quality ads to users. SDK X helps publishers optimize their ads, improving their performance and revenue. GROW helps publishers drive user engagement and acquisition, enabling them to increase their user base. Finally, INSIGHTS provides analytics and insights to help publishers make informed decisions based on data.

"With its powerful AI algorithms and array of features, PubScale is worth checking out," says Arpit Chaudhary, CTO of GreedyGame. He adds, "We envision to empower publishers by providing them with customized solutions, resources, and power-packed features they need to scale their publishing business. With our unified dashboard, publishers will have access to all the tools they need in one place, without having to navigate multiple platforms and dashboards."

Future Plans

As the product evolves, more AI-powered and real-time features will be rolled out that will be robust and make decision-making easier. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the user experience on PubScale. Our goal is to provide publishers with the best possible solutions and tools they need to grow their businesses," adds Jain.

GreedyGame today is a leading player in the advertising tech industry. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that help publishers and advertisers succeed in the digital world. With the launch of PubScale, GreedyGame has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of its customers.

GreedyGame is a leading Bengaluru-based startup that provides an all-in-one platform for app and website monetization and user acquisition. The company aims to help app and website developers create ads that are truly user-friendly and less intrusive. GreedyGame was founded in 2013 as a two-member team with the initial purpose of improving mobile app advertising. It was one of the early pioneers of Native Advertising apps, helping publishers with Native Advanced Formats.

