Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (/PNN): Mukesh Patel, Chairman, Greenlab Diamonds has recently been awarded the Special Recognition Award for its Valuable Contribution to the Lab Grown Diamond Sector in India at the 49th Edition of India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA2022). Orgzed by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the awards recognize the outstanding achievements of leading exporters, importers, and banks that finance the trade. The award was presented to Vipul Patel, Director of Greenlab Diamonds, by the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution & Textiles, Piyush Goyal, at a ceremony held on April 23, 2023, at The Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

The award acknowledges the company's commitment to growth, export excellence, marketing initiatives, innovation, R&D, ethics, values, and social responsibility. Greenlab Diamonds dedicated the award to the passion, commitment, and hard work of all its employees.

The company's management team has been actively presenting the industry at different levels, such as Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Greenlab Diamonds, who visited the PM office and presented the potential of the emerging lab-grown diamond industry. Patel submitted an analytical study on the financial sector to the Ministry of Finance, which led to SBI's funding grant to lab-grown diamond machinery. He also emphasized the need for R&D for technological independence, which reduces dependency on foreign imports.

Smit Patel, Director of Greenlab Diamonds, approached the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to notify the export potential of Lab Grown Diamond and the scope of sustainable employment. His meetings with Minister Piyush Goyal helped the industry become one of the contributing sectors to the "Make in India" policy.

Greenlab Diamonds has conducted and participated in aggressive trade shows internationally, led by Sanket Patel, Partner of Greenlab Diamonds. These trade shows have helped end-users learn more about man-made stones and their originality, increasing the industry's reliability.

The lab-grown diamond industry is expanding continuously, encouraged by the Government of India, and adds value to the mission of Atmrbhar Bharat and the progress of all.

www.greenlab.diamonds

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor