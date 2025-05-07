GreenLine partners with Shriram Finance to scale up green logistics

Mumbai, May 7 GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, an Essar venture and India’s only green logistics operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, on Wednesday flagged off a new fleet of LNG-powered trucks at Chakan, Pune. The deployment is supported by Shriram Finance Limited, one of India’s largest NBFCs and the flagship company of the Shriram Group.

GreenLine continues to lead India’s low-carbon logistics transformation. Its current fleet of over 650 LNG trucks serves marquee companies across sectors such as FMCG and e-commerce, metals and mining, cement, oil and gas, and chemicals. The fleet has already covered more than 40 million km, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 10,000 tonnes.

The company plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging stations, and battery swapping facilities. This comprehensive initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 1 million tonnes annually.

This partnership marks a significant step in GreenLine’s ongoing mission to decarbonise India’s transportation sector, which contributes nearly 15 per cent of the country’s total carbon emissions. With over 4 million trucks currently in operation -- and the number continuing to grow -- India’s road logistics sector remains one of its most carbon-intensive industries.

Aligned with the government’s ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, GreenLine is committed to transitioning the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) fleet to LNG and EV trucks to promote cleaner, more sustainable transport. With Shriram Finance’s backing, the deployment of these vehicles is faster and more efficient, making green logistics more financially accessible for businesses across the country.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, said: "This fleet expansion, supported by Shriram Finance, is a key step towards transforming India’s logistics with sustainable, high-performance solutions. The trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors (BEM), play a critical role in decarbonising the logistics sector and align with our vision for a greener future. With growing investments in LNG and other alternative fuels, we are seeing tangible progress towards reducing India’s carbon footprint.”

Sharvari Prabhu, CFO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, added: "As we scale our LNG fleet, the role of strategic financial support becomes increasingly critical. Shriram Finance’s involvement helps us offer viable green alternatives to conventional trucking while supporting India’s broader decarbonisation goals."

G.M. Jilani, Joint Managing Director, Shriram Finance Limited, commented: “We congratulate Greenline Mobility Solutions on the expansion of their green fleet with the addition of LNG-powered trucks, which reinforces their unwavering commitment to sustainable logistics. At Shriram Finance, we’re proud to support this forward-looking initiative, which aligns with our commitment to responsible financing and environmental stewardship. This partnership marks a significant milestone as our first investment in cleaner fuel technology, showcases our commitment to expand our green financing beyond electric mobility, and underscores our resolve to drive meaningful change across the transportation ecosystem. We remain dedicated to driving positive change, accelerating sustainable initiatives, and supporting environmentally responsible growth across the transportation sector.”

GreenLine’s LNG-powered trucks are manufactured by Blue Energy Motors (BEM). BEM is a leading manufacturer of LNG-powered trucks, delivering innovative solutions for the logistics industry. Their cutting-edge technology is designed to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability in India’s transport sector.

