Greenwheels Energy Private Limited Honored as 'Most Trusted Solar Plant Manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh' at Global Excellence Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], May 23: The Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA 2024) unfolded with magnificence in Mumbai, a celebration of innovation and excellence across industries. Organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the event on the 12th of May 2024 drew luminaries from various sectors, hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Among the standout moments of the evening was the recognition bestowed upon Greenwheels Energy Private Limited, as they clinched the coveted title of Most Trusted Solar Plant Manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh.

Greenwheels Energy Private Limited emerges as a pioneering force in the renewable energy landscape, particularly in the domain of solar power generation. Helmed by the dynamic leadership of Anirudda Kumar Gupta, CEO, and Pooja Gupta, Director, the company exemplifies a commitment to sustainability and innovation. Anirudda Kumar Gupta and Pooja Gupta expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the company's relentless pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. They echoed their sentiments with the following statement, "We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious title of 'Most Trusted Solar Plant Manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh' at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards 2024. This recognition reaffirms our steadfast commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions and underscores the collective efforts of our dedicated team. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and environmental stewardship, we remain resolute in our mission to drive positive change and create a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come."

By harnessing cutting-edge technology and adopting a customer-centric approach, Greenwheels Energy Private Limited has earned the trust and accolades of clients and industry peers alike. As the world transitions towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, the company remains at the forefront, driving positive change and fostering a brighter future for generations to come.GEA 2024 served as a platform to celebrate not only the achievements of Greenwheels Energy Private Limited but also to honor a diverse array of talents and endeavors across various domains. From emerging stars to seasoned veterans, the event showcased excellence in its myriad forms. Varun Sood, honored as the "Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Male)," and Ayesha Khan, recognized as the Fresh face of the year were among the notable awardees. The event also celebrated achievers such as Isha Malviya, Payal Gaming, Scout OP, Anjali Anand, and many others, underscoring the depth and diversity of talent in India's entertainment and business landscape.The first edition of GEA 2018 held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving energy behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its esteemed partners for the event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a vast pool of over 30,000 entries, Brand Empower meticulously selected the top 120 winners spanning multiple sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The ceremony also honors exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd is renowned for its dedication to acknowledging and celebrating excellence across diverse industries.

The success of GEA 2024 and the recognition bestowed upon Greenwheels Energy Private Limited are attributed to the efforts of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honor & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, creativity, innovation & quality. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has earned the trust underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital sphere. Greenwheels Energy Private Limited's recognition at GEA 2024 signifies not only a milestone for the company but also a significant stride in India's journey towards sustainability and energy independence.

