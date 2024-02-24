Gripping poster of Gujarati movie “31st” unveiled

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: Excitement is mounting as the much-anticipated poster of the Gujarati film “31st” was unveiled in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, offering a tantalising glimpse into the intense cinematic journey that awaits audiences.

Directed by Pranav Patel and produced under the banner of Cloudland Entertainment by Bhaumik Patel, Jayesh Patel and Jayesh Parmar, “31st” is inspired by true events and promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of justice, truth, and societal responsibility. Jayesh Naik is the film's executive producer.

The captivating poster of “31st” showcases a powerful moment, with a hand gripping the tear-streaked face of Shraddha Dangar, one of the film's lead actors. This evocative imagery foreshadows the emotional depth and raw intensity that will unfold on the big screen, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Pranav Patel, with cinematography by Dhruv Panchal, the film's stellar cast also includes Hitu Kanodia, Parikshit Tamalia, and Prachi Thaker, all poised to deliver performances that will resonate with the audiences long after the credits roll.

Speaking about the film, Pranav Patel, Director, said, “With ‘31st', we aim to challenge societal norms and spark conversations about the pressing issues of justice and accountability. The poster captures just a glimpse of the emotional rollercoaster that audiences can expect.”

The film revolves around the story of a rape victim and how she fails to get any support or sympathy from the system. The victim's sister fights to get justice for her even as the suspense lingers on who perpetrated the rape and if he really is the culprit or is being framed.

The film's marketing is being handled by Priyank Desai and Dhruv Mehta, from Endless Entertainment. In the run-up to the film's release, the agency is also running the “#Vankkono” (whose fault is it?) campaign on social media, highlighting rape and raising pertinent questions.

Set to hit theatres on March 15, “31st” promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey that will provoke introspection and leave a lasting impact

