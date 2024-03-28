Groundbreaking Heart Valve Treatment Performed in Hyderabad: A First for India

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28: In a pioneering medical procedure, Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital in Miyapur, Hyderabad, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully treating both right-sided heart valves of a patient through minimally invasive techniques, avoiding the complexities of open-heart surgery. This landmark achievement marks the first instance in India where both the tricuspid and pulmonary valves have been addressed in a single intervention, setting a new benchmark in cardiac care.

The patient, a 59-year-old woman suffering from carcinoid heart diseasea rare condition triggered by carcinoid tumors that affect the heart valvespresented with severe regurgitation in both the tricuspid and pulmonary valves. This condition had led to significant health complications including an enlarged heart, liver damage, and severe fluid accumulation in the abdomen and feet, compounded by breathlessness. Given her critical condition and the need for advanced chemotherapy for carcinoid syndrome, she was referred to Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital by a senior oncologist seeking specialized treatment for her heart valves to enable her to withstand chemotherapy.

Upon evaluation by a multidisciplinary team at Pulse Heart, including cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, critical care specialists, anesthetists, and in consultation with the patient's family, it was determined that the patient was at extremely high risk for open-heart surgery. The team opted for a cutting-edge approach involving Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) and bicaval valve placement for the tricuspid valve, procedures known for their rarity and the specialized skills they require.

This innovative treatment strategy has placed the patient among a very select group worldwide, with only three other cases reported where both right heart valves were treated using minimally invasive techniques. The procedures were executed through the right groin, utilizing a bioprosthetic valve for the pulmonary valve and a bicaval valve system for the tricuspid valve, all under local anesthesia with the patient fully conscious.

Led by Dr. M. S. S. Mukharjee and Dr. Movva Srinivas, the operation was a collaborative effort involving a highly skilled team of specialists. The successful outcome has not only provided a new lease of life for the patient, who is now in stable condition and walking, but also underscores the advanced capabilities and innovative approach of Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital in the realm of cardiac care.

Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital, the first multi-specialty branch of Pulse Heart hospitals, is recognized for its commitment to cutting-edge research and medical treatment, emphasizing compassionate patient care. This significant medical milestone further cements its reputation as a leading center for cardiac excellence.

Dr. M.S.S. Mukharjee (MD, DM, DNB)

Dr. Movva Srinivas (MD, DM)

Dr. K. Sanjusha (MD)

Dr. Ch. Kranthikumar

For more details visit: http://www.thepulseheart.com/

Mobile Number: +91 8886688063

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor