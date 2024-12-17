Grow with Xiaomi: Shaping India's Digital Future Through a Sustainable Open Ecosystem for Apps, Connected TV and Advertisements

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 17: The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2025) wrapped up successfully in New Delhi on December 16th, drawing top developers, advertisers, and industry leaders from the digital ecosystem to explore opportunities to shape a sustainable and open ecosystem.

During the conference, Nitesh Trivedi, Head of Internet Business (Partnerships & Monetization) for India and South Asia at Xiaomi, shared insights on the department's regional growth strategy. He emphasized how Xiaomi India's ecosystem, powered by its expansive device network and HyperOS platform, delivers seamless connectivity across devices and user scenarios. Platforms and services such as GetApps, Mi Ads, and PatchWall create innovative opportunities for business growth through modular services, precision-driven advertising, and content-centered ad solutions, all aimed at enhancing user engagement and driving partner success.

"India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with over 900 million active internet users. Our commitment to the region extends beyond devices to creating a thriving ecosystem for apps, services, and content," said Trivedi, "Through our commitment and the 'Grow with Xiaomi' strategy, we have developed a sustainable open digital ecosystem that ensures mutual benefits for both partners and users."

Expanding Business Growth Opportunities

Xiaomi's GetApps platform enables developers to access a curated app store ecosystem with powerful monetization features. By transforming apps into modular services accessible through home screen widgets, Xiaomi makes essential services instantly available without requiring downloads, increasing conversion rates while improving user experience.

Mi Ads: Gateway to Precision Advertising!

Xiaomi's ecosystem includes Mi Ads, offering precision advertising through machine learning-driven daily optimization to reduce costs, advanced analytics for deeper insights into delivery processes, and AI-powered creative solutions to boost user acquisition.

Content-Centered Ad Solutions with PatchWall

Xiaomi India's PatchWall platform, integrated into its CTV (Connected TV) ecosystem, emerged as a significant driver of content discovery and ad placement. PatchWall enables content-driven ad solutions that enhance user engagement while maximizing advertisers' return on investment (ROI).

Major sporting events such as the IPL and ICC Cricket World Cup significantly boosted viewership and related ad opportunities on Xiaomi's CTV platform.

"Our ecosystem is designed to unlock opportunities for our partners by integrating smart ad solutions across PatchWall, CTV, and our broader app ecosystem" added Trivedi. "Through our innovative content distribution and monetization strategies, we empower developers, brands, and advertisers to thrive in India's rapidly expanding digital landscape."

