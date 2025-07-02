Growth Stories Summit and Awards 2025, Mumbai by TheCconnects Magazine Global C-Suite Community Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: TheCconnects, a global C-Suite community platform, successfully hosted the Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2025 on June 27 at the iconic TheClassique Club, Andheri West, Mumbai. The event witnessed an extraordinary convergence of trailblazers, entrepreneurs, educators, technologists, and social changemakers from across the country. It celebrated those who have redefined boundaries, led with vision, and inspired communities through innovation and impact.

This grand summit was not only an award ceremony, it was a powerhouse of insights, stories, and synergy. Designed to bring together thought leaders and changemakers under one roof, the evening served as a space for networking, collaboration, and recognition of extraordinary efforts across business, technology, media, education, sustainability, health, and more.

TheCconnects July Magazine Launch

Adding to the excitement, the summit also marked the official launch of TheCconnects July 2025 Magazine Edition, featuring Ussuof M Khan, Founder & CEO of CoFindinLeads, on the cover page. The magazine showcases 35 inspiring growth stories, a curated collection of voices, journeys, and milestones that are shaping the future of business and society.

Each story in this edition is a testament to the human spirit, innovation, and resilience, from startups disrupting industries to individuals championing mental health, education, green technology, and women-led enterprises.

Celebrating Transformational Leaders: Awardees at a Glance

A major highlight of the event was the honoring of 35 distinguished individuals and organizations with prestigious awards. These achievers are change agents who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

From AI to filmmaking, from education to urban development, from fashion to food tech, the diversity of awardees reflected the inclusive ethos of TheCconnects

TheCconnects 2025 Awardees: A Celebration of Vision and Value

Ussuof M Khan – Best B2B Software Solution Provider of the Year

Founder & CEO of CoFindinLeads, Ussuof M Khan has revolutionized B2B lead generation with AI-powered, automation-driven software solutions. His client-centric platforms help businesses scale efficiently, making him a pioneer in B2B SaaS. Featured on the July 2025 magazine cover, his journey is one of vision and value. Avinash Chauhan – Visionary Leadership Award for Social Impact

Founder of Mazi Saheli Charitable Trust, Avinash Chauhan leads with empathy. Through counseling centers and community outreach, his organization addresses mental health and women's empowerment in underserved communities, breaking stigma with compassion. His leadership is shaping a more inclusive and emotionally aware India. Dr. Stuti Nilesh Pardhe – Excellence in Mental Health Advocacy Award

As the Founder of Etsah Trinity INC, Dr. Pardhe has championed mental health awareness through innovative programs and consulting. Her work bridges psychological well-being and corporate culture, fostering healthier workspaces and personal growth. Her initiatives are reshaping how mental wellness is integrated into daily life. Shieldworkz – Industrial OT Security Leader Award

Shieldworkz is a leading provider of cyber-physical system (CPS) cybersecurity, specializing in Operational Technology (OT) security for critical infrastructure. The company offers comprehensive solutions including proactive monitoring, risk evaluation, expert consulting, and threat intelligence reporting. Shieldworkz helps organizations establish Security Operations Centers (SOCs) or deploy SOC-as-a-Service models, ensuring operational resilience and robust protection against evolving threats. Tapasya Shukla – Game-Changer in 360° Brand Management Award

Founder & CEO of Veroma Media, Tapasya Shukla is redefining brand strategy through integrated storytelling, media innovation, and digital engagement. Her agency supports brands across sectors to evolve with authenticity, creativity, and consistency, setting a new benchmark in holistic brand management. Dr. Mrittika Mal – Innovator in Holistic Health Advocacy Award

A spiritual wellness expert, Dr. Mrittika Mal blends psychology, fitness, and healing into a unified wellness ecosystem. Her approach empowers individuals to transform their lives through inner alignment, physical well-being, and mental clarity, making her a torchbearer for modern holistic health. Deepak Patil – Nation Builder Through Technology Award

Founder & CEO of Resilient Lab, Deepak Patil is known for creating inclusive, tech-powered platforms that serve marginalized communities. His innovations in AI, IoT, and digital access are not only commercially impactful but also socially transformative, helping bridge the digital divide in India. Brahmanand Siingh – Trailblazer in Biographical Cinematic Storytelling Award

A national award-winning filmmaker, Brahmanand Siingh is the creative force behind acclaimed films like Jhalki, Pancham Unmixed, and Kaagaz Ki Kashti. His work authentically documents real-life stories that inspire, educate, and move audiences, establishing him as a pioneer in socially relevant cinema. Aditi Tathagat Gosalia – Employability Skills & Value Education Trainer Award

Senior Employability Coach at Eduvacancy, Aditi Tathagat Gosalia equips students and professionals with critical life and workplace skills. Her focus on communication, confidence, and value-driven development has helped countless individuals build careers rooted in competence and character. Dr. Digambar Tayade – Lifetime Achievement in Urban Development and Social Arts

A retired civil engineer from MMRDA Mumbai, Dr. Tayade has devoted his life to improving civic infrastructure and integrating art into public spaces. His work reflects a rare blend of technical expertise and cultural sensibility, leaving a lasting mark on Mumbai's urban landscape. Cast Artists – Best Artist Collaboration Platform

Cast Artists is a global platform empowering artists and influencers to showcase their talents. Create and customize your portfolio, connect with potential clients worldwide, and discover exciting opportunities. Whether you're a musician, actor, designer, or content creator, Cast Artists helps you get hired directly by customers, growing your career. Mayoor Shah – Cross Media Creative Excellence Award

As Director of Reflections, Mayoor Shah is known for his creative leadership in film, digital media, and design. With a unique visual style and narrative approach, he bridges multiple platforms to tell compelling stories that engage and influence. His work is a masterclass in integrated creative communication. Bindi Thakkar – Most Inspiring Leadership in Beauty & Personal Care Award

Founder of Makeover Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Bindi Thakkar redefines beauty as a journey of self-love and empowerment. Through her brand, she promotes inclusive skincare and grooming solutions while mentoring women entrepreneurs. Her mission is to nurture confidence from within, making beauty more meaningful and accessible. Dr. Vikash Raj – Best Startup Enabling Financial Intermediation Through AI

CEO of Investigen Technologies LLP, Dr. Raj has developed an AI-driven fintech platform that simplifies investment planning and credit access. His startup is bridging the gap between financial institutions and underserved populations, democratizing financial services through intelligent algorithms and user-friendly tools. Revanasiddeshwar Pagadekal & Umesh Katagi – Distinguished Innovators in Home Automation Award

Managing Partners of Exttreme Corp, this duo is shaping the future of smart living. Their innovations in home automation deliver seamless control, energy efficiency, and security for modern households. Their work is transforming traditional spaces into intelligent environments across India. Pratik Prakash Jadhav – Visionary Entrepreneur with a National Mission Award

Founder of Exim Internationals and Sab Kuch Bollywood, Pratik Jadhav is a dynamic entrepreneur who blends entertainment, retail, and innovation. With a mission to revolutionize the consumer experience and promote Indian creativity globally, he stands out for his bold and scalable business vision. Dr. Pravin D. Potdar – Iconic Leader in Molecular Medicine Award

Former HOD at Jaslok Hospital, Dr. Potdar is a pioneering researcher in molecular diagnostics and genetic medicine. His contributions have advanced cancer detection and personalized therapy in India. A mentor to many, he continues to influence medical research and clinical excellence. Irfan Yunus Khatri – Mastermind of Modern Tax Strategy Award

Founder of HalfPace Finance & Tax Consultants, Irfan Khatri simplifies complex tax systems through smart planning and digital tools. With a client-first approach, he offers tailored tax solutions for individuals and businesses, earning trust as a strategic partner in finance. Prahalad Singh Patel – Iconic Leader in Real Estate & Financial Solutions Award

Managing Director of Prowave Consultants, Prahalad Singh Patel has reimagined real estate consultancy by integrating financial planning, legal advisory, and ethical business practices. His leadership brings transparency and value to clients navigating India’s fast-growing property market. Dr. Subhash Kumar Sharma – Best-Selling Author & Iconic Mentor Award

Founder of SKS Universe, Dr. Sharma combines entrepreneurship, coaching, and literature to empower individuals toward excellence. His best-selling books and mentorship programs focus on personal mastery, business strategy, and life transformation. A true guide, he is shaping the next generation of change-makers. Shehaan Mune – Trailblazing Teen Technopreneur Award

Founder of Prepshotz Edutech, Shehaan Mune is an inspiring young innovator transforming digital learning at just 17. His platform offers interactive, gamified tools for academic preparation, making education more engaging and accessible. He exemplifies how age is no barrier to entrepreneurship and impact. Vadiraj K.N. – Award for Creating Social Impact Through Visionary Cinema

Producer at Prabhu Kunj Productions, Vadiraj K.N. creates films that spotlight social issues with cinematic excellence. His work merges entertainment with advocacy, offering compelling narratives that challenge norms and inspire change. He stands out as a filmmaker who uses the screen to spark national conversations. Souvik Biswas – Trailblazer in Affordable Gourmet Experiences Award

Founder of Nine Bees & Company, Souvik Biswas is democratizing fine dining by offering gourmet-style experiences at inclusive prices. His ventures blend culinary creativity with accessibility, making luxury cuisine a part of everyday life for wider audiences. He's redefining hospitality through taste and purpose. Dr. Vijaykumar Gawali – Global Leader in Clinical Research & Talent Development

Co-Founder of ClinverseEdge, Dr. Gawali leads innovation in clinical trial training and pharmaceutical education. His efforts focus on nurturing skilled professionals for India's growing clinical research sector. With a vision rooted in excellence and ethics, he's developing global leaders in medical science. Vineet Arya – Emerging Leader in Real Estate Innovation Award

Founder of Magicgates Real Estate Advisory, Vineet Arya blends data, technology, and integrity to help clients make smarter property decisions. He is known for modernizing real estate consultation through transparency and trust, especially for first-time buyers and young investors. Aarti Arya – Independent Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year

Founder of Aarti Design Studio, Aarti Arya creates fashion that balances trend and tradition. Her collections celebrate Indian fabrics and craftsmanship with a contemporary twist. As a solo entrepreneur, she empowers women and artisans, building a brand rooted in cultural pride and modern flair. Dr. Anil Kumar Singh – Excellence in Strategic Sales Leadership Award

As Senior Director – Sales at NTT DATA, Dr. Singh is a veteran in enterprise tech sales. Known for driving scalable growth, strategic partnerships, and high-performing teams, he has helped expand digital transformation across industries through visionary sales leadership and client success. Kalsekar M. Hussain – CEO of the Year – Digital Excellence Award

Founder of 366DigitX, Kalsekar M. Hussain leads a full-stack digital services firm that accelerates business growth through performance marketing, branding, and automation. Under his leadership, the company has helped numerous SMEs thrive online, earning him recognition as a transformative force in digital entrepreneurship. Hemanth Pulavarthi & Rajesh Chintada – Future-Ready Leadership in IT Education Award

Co-founders of HRA GROUPS IT Services, they're committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry in the tech sector. Their training programs are aligned with real-world skills, empowering thousands of students to become job-ready and technically proficient in a rapidly evolving IT landscape. Anvesh Perada – Infinity Renaissance Catalyst Vanguard Award

A polymath author and researcher, Anvesh Perada blends scientific thought, philosophy, and personal transformation in his work. His interdisciplinary approach fosters intellectual growth and conscious living, inspiring a new generation of thinkers. He is a catalyst for holistic development across education, wellness, and innovation. Dr. Subodh Sakpal – Outstanding Contribution to Market Research & Insights Award

Consumer insights expert at Cargill India, Dr. Sakpal applies data analytics to guide brand strategy and innovation. His work enhances understanding of Indian consumer behavior, contributing to better product-market fit. He's recognized for turning research into actionable value for both businesses and customers. Jude Samson – Silver Age Model Award

At 66, Jude Samson is breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in the fashion industry. As a model and media personality, he inspires individuals to embrace aging with style, dignity, and confidence. His late-career journey is a statement of courage and self-reinvention. Arjun Chatterjee – Innovative Excellence in Digital Platforms & Solutions

Founder of Runtime Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Arjun Chatterjee builds agile, user-focused digital platforms that solve real business challenges. His solutions range from enterprise tools to customer engagement systems, making him a trusted name in the digital transformation space. Aditi Singh & Jennifer Singh Bhakuni – Pioneers in Fin-Legal-PropTech for BFSI Transparency

Co-Founders of PropLegit Global Pvt. Ltd., they are transforming real estate legal compliance through AI-driven title verification. Their innovation ensures transparency and fraud prevention in property transactions, particularly benefiting the banking and insurance sectors. They are redefining trust in India's property tech ecosystem. Rahul Rameshbhai Gandhi – Media Trailblazer Award – 12 Years of Excellence

Managing Director of Diya News Agency, Rahul Gandhi has built a legacy of ethical journalism and impactful storytelling. With a career spanning over a decade, his media work emphasizes integrity, public service, and regional development. He continues to elevate standards in regional news broadcasting.

Final Words

The Growth Stories Summit & Awards 2025 Mumbai Edition was not just a ceremony, but a movement celebrating real impact. From emerging entrepreneurs to lifetime achievers, the evening was a reminder that leadership rooted in purpose is the true catalyst for change.

TheCconnects continues its journey to spotlight and support those who are not just dreaming big, but building boldly.

Stay tuned for the next edition in this inspiring series of stories, success, and shared futures.

For media, collaboration, or feature inquiries, visit www.thecconnects.com

Contact:

Name – Yamini E

Email – contact@thecconnects.com

Phone: +91 9133110730

Website: https://thecconnects.com/

