Growthic to Hire 50+ People in 2025 As A Part of Its Growth Strategy

New Delhi [India], December 9: Growthic, awarded as India's Most Promising Content Marketing Company in 2024, is set to expand multifold in 2025. With experience of working with over 200 brands, the company is set to embark on a transformative journey with a strategic workforce expansion over the next 12 months by hiring 50 people across multiple roles. This initiative is a crucial component of Growthic's long-term strategy to remain competitive.

Growthic is expected to grow by 350% in 2025 as they continue to expand services and offerings across verticals. Their focus is not just to increase hiring but to have strong plans for prioritizing upskilling their current workforce to meet the demands of the clients they work with. The company emphasizes on the importance of adaptability and creativity as key traits for its future workforce.

This surge in hiring and upskilling reflects Growthic's readiness to embrace emerging markets and drive operational agility in a competitive market. With this move, Growthic is positioning itself for long-term growth while creating opportunities for a younger generation.

Yugansh Chokra, the Founder of Growthic, said, "95% of all jobs can be taught, but only if the person is willing to put in the work required to learn it. We have such proof at Growthic. Hiring has been fun & challenging for us as we experiment a lot. We've even hired people without even looking at their CVs - in fact some of the best hires at Growthic had zero experience, and it's their first job and they're fantastic at what they do. We will continue to experiment as we keep onboard more people. This has helped us build a people-first culture that really helps the company move towards its vision."

By strengthening its team, Growthic aims to not only meet the growing demand for its services but also pave the way for new innovations in the media and marketing landscape.

As Growthic embarks on this exciting journey, 2025 promises to be a landmark year for the company - one marked by innovation, growth, and the strengthening of its people-first culture.

