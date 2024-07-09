Groww Down: Online Trading Platform Faces Technical Errors, Users Complain on X

Online trading platform Groww experienced technical errors on Tuesday, July 9. Many app users complained that they could not log into their accounts and failed to carry out trades.

The financial services platform users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the issue. They revealed that they are unable to sell funds, and the T-PIN shows an invalid one.

Dear @_groww मैं Fund sell करना चाह रहा हूं लेकिन T Pin invalid बताया जा रहा है जबकि मैंने ये उसी time generate किया है। ऐसा क्यों ? क्या कोई फ्रॉड कर रहे हो आप ?

Another Groww user on X (formerly Twitter) state that his orders are not reflecting on the financial. "Not showing my updated orders in my holding. Plz look into the matter," user name Dr Mehul Jain wrote on X taggeing Groww.

Not showing my updated orders in my holding.

Plz look into the matter

Hello!

We wish to inform you that the issue has been resolved. We truly apologize for the same. — Groww (@_groww) July 9, 2024

The company acknowledged the issue and also replied to the user about it on X. The company said that the issue has been resolved. We truly apologize for the inconvenience.