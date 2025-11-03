Groww IPO: Check GMP and Other Key Details Ahead of Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of market investment app Groww will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7. The 6,632 crore IPO has with price band of between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares,s with a minimum price of Rs 14,250.

The tentative allotment date of the Groww IPO is on November 10, 2025, while the tentative listing date is on November 12, 2025. The shares at grey market premium for the IPO continue to be among the top trending topics in the IPO market, as the cut-off price is low.

Groww IPO GMP

The shares of the Bengaluru-based online investment and trading platform, Groww, were trading at Rs 114.5 at around 3.36 pm in grey market premium (GMP), according to the Investorgain. It estimated the listing price of Rs 14.5 above the maximum price band of Rs 100. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 14.50%. (Note: GMP price is not an actual and unlisted price of a share).

The lowest GMP was recorded at Rs 10 on October 28, while the highest GMP was recorded at Rs 16.70 on November 1, 2025.

The Groww issue worth Rs 6,6632 crore IPO comprises a fresh issuance of Rs 10.6 crore shares, worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,557.3 crore.

The retail investors can subscrive for a single lot of 150 shares, while the non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots amounting to an investment of Rs 2,10,000. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots.